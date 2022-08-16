ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The Los Angeles Angels#The Seattle Mariners
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
