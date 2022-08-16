Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Dodgers News: LA Fans Sound Off After Yet Another Craig Kimbrel Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blows another save. Yep that's the story.
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
Dodgers News: LA Insider Reveals Freddie Freeman's Influence on MVP Teammate
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have developed a friendship that helps both players and their Dodgers teammates to be the best they can be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Dodgers News: Brewers Scoreboard Operator Has Fun With Will Smith
The Brewers scoreboard operator made a joke on Tuesday evening about Dodgers catcher Will Smith and the famous Hollywood entertainer of the same name.
Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
TMZ.com
Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Fractures 6 Ribs In Mishap On Brewers' Slide
9:15 AM PT -- Dodgers star Justin Turner poked fun at Vassegh's misfortune on Thursday morning ... hilariously marking off an outline of the reporter's body up near the slide area. A spin down the famous slide at American Family Field on Wednesday ended up in a trip to the...
ESPN
MLB Umpires Association, adamant that crews are simply upholding rule, address home-plate collision rule in statement
CHICAGO -- The Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a tersely worded statement Wednesday regarding the criticism umpires are receiving due to the home-plate collision rule. The rule has been a topic around the game after multiple video reviews have resulted in overturned out calls at home plate recently, including...
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0