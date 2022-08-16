ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Tanger Outlets Foley Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQZgA_0hJ8bvAk00
Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Foley invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.

TangerStyle, the season’s most coveted sale, runs now through Aug. 28 and offers two levels of savings for Tanger Insiders and TangerClub members. The Tanger Insider program, available to all shoppers at no cost, provides 15% off a single item or an entire purchase at participating brands. Premium membership in TangerClub provides access to elevated savings – 25% off a single item or 20% off an entire purchase at participating stores, including Gap, Aeropostale and Banana Republic. TangerClub also includes perks like immediate discounts, rewards for every dollar spent, priority parking, birthday gifts and access to special events. Membership is available through a simple, two-click enrollment at a cost of $10 at TangerOutlets.com/TangerClub or by visiting Shopper Services, located next to T.J. Maxx. Adding to the savings, TangerClub members have the opportunity to earn double points on all purchases through the end of August.

On top of the latest TangerStyle offerings, TangerClub members can take advantage of even more incentives with exclusive August bonus offers from top brands, including Adidas, Puma and Skechers. To further reward the Tanger community for its loyalty, the company is offering a $10,000 Fall Sweepstakes program, allowing shoppers to enter by uploading receipts to the Tanger Mobile App or presenting them at Shopper Services. Five winners will be selected on Aug. 28 to receive a Tanger Outlets Gift Card for $2,000. Visit TangerOutlets.com for complete details and rules.

“We’re excited for our shoppers to save even more as they prepare for a new school year,” said Tanger Outlets Foley Marketing Director Debra Brown. “Tanger Outlets Foley is a one-stop shop for all things back-to-school. Whether heading to a classroom or college campus, our brands showcase the latest fashions to fit everyone’s style.”

Local TangerKids 2022 grant recipients will be announced in late August. This year’s program, building on its 2021 milestone of more than $3.1 million in donations since 1996, continues to prioritize inclusivity by allocating 55% of funding to underserved and underrepresented communities. In addition, Tanger’s introduction of member choice awards allows customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. From Aug. 13-28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000. Information about Tanger’s commitment to the communities it serves can be found at tangeroutlets.com/community.

Shoppers can discover Tanger offerings and access the best deals of the season at tangeroutlets.com/TangerStyle and connect with Tanger Outlets Foley at Connect with Tanger Outlets Foley on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/foley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall

A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foley, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Foley, AL
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Tanger Insiders#Tangeroutlets Com#Shopper Services
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Running 4 Days of Deals on McChickens, Big Macs & More

It's that point of the summer where we collectively pretend summer isn't ending. We put on a brave face and panic-enjoying every last summer-themed activity that comes to mind. McDonald's isn’t remedying the situation. Why would it? It’s a fast food chain. It doesn't drive people to the local pool...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Why rich people are shopping at Walmart

When inflation spikes, even high rollers start to consider subbing out Patrón for Cuervo—and that’s good news for businesses selling cheaper goods. Walmart blew past analysts’ expectations when it reported its quarterly earnings yesterday, with sales growing more than 8% thanks in part to attracting more high-income shoppers. On the grocery side, around 75% of Walmart’s market share gains last quarter came courtesy of customers from households earning $100,000 or more per year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Walmart Builds on Its Biggest Edge Over Amazon

Walmart has deep roots in brick-and-mortar retailing, but Chief Executive Doug McMillion has long understood that the company needs to invest heavily in technology. That effort has not always been smooth sailing. The retail giant bought Jet.com in 2016 for $3.3 billion largely to acquire its management team, led by Marc Lore, and its technology. That deal was either a giant failure or a huge success depending upon how you look at it.
BUSINESS
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Tilton Celebrates Back-To-School Bash & Lakes Region Food Truck Festival, Aug. 20

Tanger Outlets Tilton invites shoppers to kick-off the start of the school season in style with its Lakes Region Food Truck Festival &Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with food trucks onsite from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of fun-filled activities, including a selection of New England’s best food trucks, free face painting & caricature drawings, live cooking demonstrations from local celebrity chef & winner of Chopped, Evan Hennessey, live music provided by Performers on the Go Music on the Rise, street performances by Rick Adam as seen on America’s Got Talent, games, giveaways, and more! This event is co-hosted by the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
TILTON, NH
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
BUSINESS
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
772
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy