ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxBL8_0hJ8bpsO00

Construction on Obama Presidential Center in Chicago takes a collaborative effort 02:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drive by the site of the Obama Presidential Center and it's fair to say that it's not exactly looking presidential right now.

Crews are almost a year into construction but not much can be seen from the street.

That's because a lot of concrete work is happening underground first.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us behind the construction gates for a unique tale of teamwork.

"This is really an amazing job site," said Stephanie Hickman, walking with CBS 2 along the perimeter of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

Hickman, CEO of Trice Construction , never imagined her concrete company would leave its mark here.

"There was a point that I said, 'Boy, if we could just get one square of sidewalk on this project, I could be able to say we were on it,'" she said. Her "wildest dream" came true with the opportunity to provide structural concrete on the build.

By the time the parking garage, museum, forum and library are done, an estimated 5,250 truckloads of cement will be have been poured.

"We knew this wasn't something we could do alone," said Hickman who joined forces with Bob McGee from II in One Contractors . They're usually competitors as two Black business owners in the concrete industry. Many times, bigger companies hire their crews as subcontractors to fulfill a minority-owned business requirement.

"Just deep in our spirit, we believe God made this for us to be a part of," said McGee who explained the project was heavenly sent because, even together, II in One and Trice wouldn't have gotten a crack at this concrete work. They needed to figure out how to get enough capital, equipment and resources.

"We had the skillset to participate but not bring the whole package. Not in terms of the number of people in our organization and the full expertise to execute this at the level of quality that this project demands," explained McGee.

Adding a third, bigger company W.E. O'Neil to the mix helped seal the bid. Their diverse and unusual trifecta is called Concrete Collective .

"I think each of the companies brings their own value to the equation and we're able to look at things from multiple perspectives," said John Russell, president of the Chicago office for W.E. O'Neil Construction .

Trice and II in One may be smaller players but they're not in the backseat as subcontractors this time. Everyone is a decision maker at Concrete Collective.

"They equally take part in profit and loss and overall management of the project," said Junisa Brima, a construction executive for Lakeside Alliance, builder of the Obama Presidential Center. Lakeside Alliance is another example of a joint venture on the project (between Brown & Momen, Powers & Sons Construction, Safeway Construction and UJAMAA Construction). All four are Black-owned construction firms.

"It's really a model whose time has come," said Hickman who is also proud of her impact as female leader in the construction world. With concrete work expected to last into 2024, Hickman says Trice will be looking for help and she hopes to bring more and more women onboard as partners.

So what else is going on with construction? Excavation finished in May. Walls are starting to be formed and during CBS 2's visit, elevator cores were being poured.

We're told you can expect to see some Obama Center buildings peeking above ground before the end the year. You can track construction updates here: obama.org/the-center/construction/ .

Comments / 21

Richard Bodunde
2d ago

I thought Englewood should have been the location too, how did that go with Whole food,not a political correctness thing, right! Remember, Location × Location ×Location. This is still a business, you will understand that when it is opened.

Reply
3
Whatever!
2d ago

What a tremendous waste of money. If he is such a great man, how come he don't realize it.....😔 sad

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again.    “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.   Bailey originally called the city […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October — and one of them will be held at WGN. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind

Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot administration touts city's progress on tackling gender-based violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is making progress on its plan to tackle gender-based violence and human trafficking, according to a new report released by the city.According to the report released by the mayor's office, the city has developed a new training curriculum for police officers on how to respond to gender-based violence.The city is also investing $25 million to support survivors with legal services, housing, and emergency financial assistance.And every city building now has a domestic violence hotline and human trafficking notice posted in public areas.Other accomplishments include:The Chicago Department of Public Health and Metropolitan Family Services launched a pilot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch

CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans. Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon. Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser […]
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Race for Chicago mayor shaping up

(The Center Square) – Candidates are announcing their campaigns to run against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the April mayoral election in Chicago. So far, nine candidates have announced they will run for election, looking to replace Lightfoot who has been in office since 2019. Kam Buckner, member of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Marissa Parra takes a ride in KC-135 Stratotanker ahead of Chicago Air & Water Show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show is less than two days away, and we're giving you an inside preview.CBS 2's Marissa Parra took the ride of a lifetime on the KC-135 Stratotanker, which is used to refuel other planes up in the sky, allowing them to stay in the air for longer.Parra caught up with the planes they refuel, like the Blue Angels, and fighter jets like F-35s.The level of athleticism required of these pilots is incredible, just from the sheer force of travelling so fast.A lot of them are home grown. One of the team members...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Air & Water Show set to return to the lakefront this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- North Avenue Beach and much of the rest of the lakefront will be packed this weekend as the Air & Water Show returns to Chicago.Preparations for the big event are already underway, and practice for the Air & Water Show starts Friday.It's the first time the full Air & Water Show will be held on the lakefront since the pandemic. Last year, there was a limited version of the show, with the Blue Angels performing a solo show last August.The Blue Angels are back this year, along with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, when the...
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Industry#Construction Work#Construction Firms#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Politics Federal#Trice Construction
Chalkbeat

I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.

It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Famed Chicago photographer's work on display at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – His incredible pictures of Chicago can be viewed on social media, and now, Barry Butler's photographs are on display.Butler's "Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago" exhibit just opened at Navy Pier, which includes 22 of his images in the collection.The exhibit also includes a QR code to scan and get more information about each photo.Butler took a break from the big display on Wednesday to chat with CBS 2. Usually artists don't lean one way or another on a favorite piece, but not Butler. "Oh, without a doubt, it's 'Autumn Afternoon,' without a doubt,'" he said. "It's an image that I took at Fullerton Avenue, right along the lake, and I had a completely different image in mind, a different composition in mind and this gentleman was walking in front of my composition that I only had about 10 minutes to shoot. And I wasn't too happy with this guy. So he eventually sits down and I had to change my composition. He made the shot."You can get in to see the exhibit for free through Dec. 31.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois sisters plead guilty to their roles in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They now face up to six months behind bars, although their sentence will be up to a judge. Both also agreed to pay $500 in restitution as part of their plea deals.The sisters admitted to joining the crowd that broke into the Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results...
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

SoulCycle is shutting down 20 locations, including some Chicago area sites

CHICAGO (CBS)-- SoulCycle is shutting down a quarter of its locations, including some in the Chicago area. The company blames a population shift as more workers moved during the pandemic.The SoulCycle Southport and North Shore locations are among the local closures. CNN reports that SoulCycle will shutter around 20 of its 83 studios: six in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. It will also close down in Toronto, which means a complete exit from Canada.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
thecentersquare.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois

If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy