Read full article on original website
Related
Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo promises explosive interview to clear up future after demanding Man Utd transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO will take part in a bombshell interview to clear up his Manchester United future. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants out of Old Trafford following the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. United initially refused to sell the Portuguese superstar, insisting he'd see...
Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel
Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leads glum-faced Man United arrivals at Carrington for the first time since running more than eight miles in 30C heat on Sunday... with Erik ten Hag's men looking to dig club out of crisis after Brentford thrashing
Manchester United's players cut glum figures as they turned up at Carrington to start another week of scrutiny amid the crisis at the club. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table following chastening defeats by Brighton at Old Trafford and Brentford in west London, making Erik ten Hag the first United manager in 101 years to have lost his first two league games in charge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake
A former Premier League title winning midfielder that spent a number of years at Manchester United has spoken out about the troubles of the team and has branded the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as a mistake.
Man Utd flops arrive at training with crisis club in need of transfers and Cristiano Ronaldo to hold tell-all interview
ERIK TEN HAG arrived for Manchester United training behind the wheel of an Audi 4x4 as he bids to get his flops fighting fit. The Red Devils are reeling off the back of two consecutive defeats to start the season. And Ten Hag rolled through the gates this morning looking...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms desire to buy Man Utd from Glazers
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Man Utd from the Glazer family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer
Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker
Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target
Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist
Man Utd legend Nani launches stunning attack on Erik ten Hag’s flops and says they ‘don’t want to get tired’
NANI has launched a stunning attack on Manchester United's current crop, questioning their desire and hunger to win. The Portuguese ace was part of an all-conquering Red Devils team under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League. But his old side now look a far...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd hold talks with Joao Felix’s agents and Atletico over Ronaldo, Pulisic to Newcastle – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED are interested in a move for Joao Felix - and have been in touch with the Atletico Madrid star's representatives. It comes as the club's representatives have been in Madrid to try and hash out a deal for Casemiro. Cristiano Ronaldo could yet find his way to Atletico...
Yardbarker
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
Man Utd fans plan anti-Glazer protest ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to stage a protest against the Glazer family ahead of next Monday night’s Premier League clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.
Chelsea working on deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea will continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is valued around £20m
Tanguy Ndombele due for Napoli medical after loan move agreed
Tottenham have agreed a loan deal with Napoli for out of favour midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 90min understands.
90min
788
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0