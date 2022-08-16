ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 7

Jimmy McKay
2d ago

Saw him in St. Louis at Riverport Ampitheater at a nighttime concert. Just as he gulped a big hit of air to sing “all by myself”, I watched him inhale a moth! Music kept going but his singing and piano surely stopped! Crowd gave him a long standing ovation at the completion of the song.

Reply
7
Uncle Fester 60
1d ago

Both of those songs were just a masterpiece. All By Myself had a remake by Celine Dione it was good but not like the original!

Reply
5
Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Olsson
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
George Martin
Person
David Bowie
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
George Harrison
Person
Boz Scaggs
Person
Eric Carmen
Person
Bobby Keys
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Gus Dudgeon
Person
Jackson Browne
Person
Carole King
Person
John Lennon
Person
Elton John
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#45 Years#Raspberries
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy