New cameras installed in Perry Square ahead of CelebrateErie
With CelebrateErie starting in less than 24 hours, areas of downtown Erie are now equipped with new security cameras. These new cameras were installed in Perry Square before the weekend-long festival. It’s the result of a joint effort from the City of Erie Police Department and the Erie Downtown Partnership. Managers from numerous downtown businesses […]
The Homeless Community Grows in Downtown Erie Amid Celebrate Erie Weekend
Many residents are saying they're watching the homeless community grow in our area, and spend more time in Perry Square. Homelessness is a growing issue nationally and also in our area. The National Alliance to End Homelessness, estimates over 500,000 people are without a home. Erie Police Department is next...
Welch Trail in Westfield Nearing Completion
The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development has announced that the Welch Trail in the Village of Westfield is finishing up construction and is near completion. The Welch Trail is a non-motorized, shared-use recreational trail that is approximately 1 1/4 miles long and is being developed along a former historic trolley bed and will provide the public with an access point to Chautauqua Creek, which was previously inaccessible. In addition, the Welch Trail will connect downtown users to an existing greenspace and baseball field. Once completed, the trail will include an overlook area and other amenities along the trail such as benches and picnic tables. The primary uses for the trail include walking, jogging, cycling, inline skating, snowshoeing, and cross-county skiing.
Thousands Are Expected At Celebrate Erie; Safety is A Top Concern
The three-day celebration of our city, Celebrate Erie, is about to get underway, and preparations to get downtown ready are already well underway. With large crowds expected, safety is top of mind. Erie's police Chief Spizarny says security will be tight this weekend. Forces from Millcreek Police, The Sheriff's Department,...
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
St. James Haven Celebrates 25th Anniversary
For the past 25 years, Ruth Mercier has been dedicated to helping the homeless. In 1997, she helped launch St. James Have as a place of refuge for homeless men in Meadville and Crawford County. On Tuesday, the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary. "It's a pretty big issue," said St....
Loving Giving Local: Stairways Behavioral Health
Sixty one years ago, the Erie Chapter of Jewish Women began an organization to assist patients of Warren State Hospital to integrate back into the community. In the beginning the organization was located on the second floor of a downtown Erie shoe store. Climbing all of those stairs gave birth to the name of the […]
World Class Artist Betty Buckley in Residence at Mercyhurst
Emerging artists at Mercyhurst University will have the chance to learn from a legendary performer during a week-long acting workshop in the fall. Betty Buckley, whose career includes theatre, film, television, and performances in concert halls around the world, will be in residence at Mercyhurst Monday-Friday, September 19-23. Buckley is...
City of Warren Auctioning off Used Ambulance
The City of Warren is auctioning off an ambulance. It is a 2008 Ford E450 Ambulance, which can be converted for other uses. The online auction is open to the public and ends Tuesday, Aug. 23. All the proceeds go to the City of Warren. Details are available here.
Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing
Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
22 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 22 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Hits Erie Schools
The pandemic's effects on America's public schools still lingers, with Erie being no exception. Career changes, high turnover, and retirement running rampant throughout the educations system, due both to the pandemic and other outside factors, are also contributing to the staffing crisis. Between 2010 and 2020, Pennsylvania saw a 65%...
City of Erie Public Works Department prepares downtown for CelebrateErie
The mainstage for CelebrateErie is beginning to take shape as city employees prepare for the festival this weekend. The City of Erie Public Works Department is working to prepare downtown for the weekend ahead. As they set up for the festival, 7th Street to North Park Row on State Street will be closed. Starting on […]
31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
ANNA Shelter answers call for help in saving Jack Russel Terriers
Over two dozen dogs were rescued by the ANNA Shelter and they are now looking to help them find their forever home, but they require a little more care than usual. People looking to adopt the rescued dogs are being asked to do research before adopting and ensure you can be patient with them. The […]
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure
When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
Elvis tribute artist plays for Harborcreek on 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death
The king of Rock lives on playing for a big crowd in Harborcreek. Erie’s Elvis tribute artist Kurt Novakowski has been gracing stages as the legendary singer since 2001. On Aug. 17 he played at Whitford Park as part of their summer concert series. Novakowski’s performance came one day after the 45th anniversary of Elvis […]
Local humane agency almost ‘completely full’
The Humane Society of Mercer County is completely full of cats.
