This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna Carney
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Another bump for East Milton deck project
A faulty layer of blacktop on the roadways around the East Milton deck project will have to be removed and replaced, according to Department of Public Works Director Chase Berkeley. The news comes as “a flurry of activities” have been taking place to finish the multi-year project, he said....
communityadvocate.com
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
communityadvocate.com
Residents voice concerns about proposed Hyundai in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Residents of the Villages of Walker Meadow and other abutters voiced concerns about a proposed Hyundai dealership at 180 and 182 Turnpike Road. The plans were presented during an Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting. Walker Meadow, which is a 55+ community, contains 50 duplex homes on 49...
quincyquarry.com
MBTA still scrambling to cope with planned month long Orange Line rail service shutdown #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. MBTA still scrambling to cope with planned month long Orange Line rail service shutdown. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Given pressure by Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu, other local...
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
Boston Globe
Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.5 million, a Henry B. Hoover-designed house in Gloucester
Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is this week’s luxury home pick – a 1960s estate with ocean views and lots of charm. The property at 27 Folly Point Road, listed for $3,495,000 on Aug. 9, offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The property measures 4,851 square feet on 0.94 of an acre. Karen Bernier of Churchill Properties has the listing.
WCVB
SUV driven about 60 yards through second-floor corridor of South Shore Plaza mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — A 78-year-old woman who a family member said was attempting to go to the Apple store drove her SUV approximately 60 yards through the walkways of a Braintree, Massachusetts mall. The driver entered through automatic doors connected to a parking garage and then down the central...
quincyquarry.com
MBTA releases video of July runaway Red Line Train at Braintree station #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch
MBTA releases video of July runaway Red Line Train at Braintree Red Line station. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA has released video of its runaway Red Line train incident at the T’s Braintree station last month. The only good news is that...
I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston
BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign
Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
nbcboston.com
1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area
Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)
The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
Mayor Wu: The first days of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown are going to be ‘a little bit iffy’
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
