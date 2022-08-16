Read full article on original website
Juniper Road Two fire 77% contained, remains at just over 1,200 acres
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire in Pender County is now 77% contained, and the N.C. Forest Service is preparing for demobilization. The fire remains 1,226 acres in size and will continue to be closely monitored by personnel during mop up operations. A temporary flight restriction...
Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
Jacksonville family rebuilds after fire destroyed their home
A Jacksonville family is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home and livelihood on August 10th. Monica Easley said what started as a small garage fire at one end of the home changed her family’s life in minutes. As Monica Easley sifted through charred remains of what used to...
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
Suspect injured in drug raid when S.W.A.T. team member unintentionally discharged weapon
SHALLOTTE, Brunswick County — A deputy-involved shooting during a drug raid in southeastern North Carolina injured a suspect in what officials said was the accidental discharge of a weapon. On Thursday morning, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the BCSO S.W.A.T. team, was conducting...
Two young women pulled from water thanks to life rings and quick-thinking bystander
SOUTHPORT, Brunswick County — Two lives were saved on an eastern North Carolina beach last weekend, thanks to the efforts of a man on the beach and the life rings that were available nearby. Officials with the Southport Fire Department said two young women out for a swim began...
NC man arrested one year after death of children's mother in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After a year-long investigation, a Wilmington man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his children's mother, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke in reference...
Otter pups born in May make their public debut at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — It’s been an otterly exciting week at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Three Asian small-clawed otter pups born to Leia and Quincy in May made their debut, exploring their public habitat for the first time. The otter exhibit at the...
New Bern High School student brings gun to campus
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
City of Jacksonville returns to pre-COVID guidelines and protocols
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina city has rescinded its COVID-19 state of emergency, following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement rescinding the state of emergency in North Carolina. City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said the government will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and protocols with minor...
West Craven introduces new football helmets, ECU football ready for 2nd scrimmage
NEW BERN, Craven County — We are now just 2 days away from the first Blitz of the season. That means the high school football season is almost underway. It's a fresh new start for each team and a fresh new look for the West Craven Eagles. They have switched from blue helmets to white helmets this season.
J.H. Rose football ready to reload this season, ECU football continues practice
NEW BERN, Craven County — J.H. Rose football ready to reload this season, ECU football continues practice. We are now just 2 days away from the first Blitz of the season, meaning the high school football season is almost underway. The J.H. Rose Rampants are coming off a year where they were the 3A East Champions and had an appearance in the 3A State Championship game.
