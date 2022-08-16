ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Juniper Road Two fire 77% contained, remains at just over 1,200 acres

HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire in Pender County is now 77% contained, and the N.C. Forest Service is preparing for demobilization. The fire remains 1,226 acres in size and will continue to be closely monitored by personnel during mop up operations. A temporary flight restriction...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville family rebuilds after fire destroyed their home

A Jacksonville family is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home and livelihood on August 10th. Monica Easley said what started as a small garage fire at one end of the home changed her family’s life in minutes. As Monica Easley sifted through charred remains of what used to...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pender County, NC
Government
Hampstead, NC
Government
County
Pender County, NC
City
Hampstead, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juniper#Weather
wcti12.com

New Bern High School student brings gun to campus

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reported that an altercation between two student athletes after football practice at New Bern High School on Monday led to a gun being shown. Details about the incident have not been released at this time. A parent of...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

City of Jacksonville returns to pre-COVID guidelines and protocols

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina city has rescinded its COVID-19 state of emergency, following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement rescinding the state of emergency in North Carolina. City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips said the government will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and protocols with minor...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

J.H. Rose football ready to reload this season, ECU football continues practice

NEW BERN, Craven County — J.H. Rose football ready to reload this season, ECU football continues practice. We are now just 2 days away from the first Blitz of the season, meaning the high school football season is almost underway. The J.H. Rose Rampants are coming off a year where they were the 3A East Champions and had an appearance in the 3A State Championship game.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy