Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use...
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases dip more than 500 in W.Va.; three new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, while three more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday listed active virus cases at 2,891, 543 fewer cases than were reported at the end of last week. DHHR officials said there were 1,896 new virus cases since the last update, but the number of recoveries lowered the active case total.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports active COVID cases below 3K
CHARLESTON — West Virginia in the next week or more may begin to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, the state’s coronavirus adviser said Monday. The state tends to lag behind the rest of the country, Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We are seeing nationally the beginning of the...
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha […]
woay.com
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Suffers Another Coal Mining Death
According to MetroNews, a coal miner died after suffering injuries in an Ohio County mine Wednesday. A statement from officials at Tunnel Ridge mine said the worker suffered fatal injuries at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment. The miner was brought to...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
Metro News
College-going rate dips again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state’s latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend 10 years behind bars for a federal gun crime in connection to his part in a failed Fourth of July murder plot. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston was sentenced today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 to 10 years […]
West Virginia Deputies warn against sharing back-to-school photos on social media
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so safely. Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers on social media and the internet we do not see. He said he understands parents are […]
woay.com
West Virginia Division of Highways work to repair flood damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures, and help flood-damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall on Monday. The excessive rainfall resulted in Governor Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Fayette and Kanawha Counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
woay.com
WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
wchstv.com
POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
Comments / 0