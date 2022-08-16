ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID cases dip more than 500 in W.Va.; three new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, while three more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday listed active virus cases at 2,891, 543 fewer cases than were reported at the end of last week. DHHR officials said there were 1,896 new virus cases since the last update, but the number of recoveries lowered the active case total.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports active COVID cases below 3K

CHARLESTON — West Virginia in the next week or more may begin to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, the state's coronavirus adviser said Monday. The state tends to lag behind the rest of the country, Dr. Clay Marsh said. "We are seeing nationally the beginning of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect's civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

West Virginia Suffers Another Coal Mining Death

According to MetroNews, a coal miner died after suffering injuries in an Ohio County mine Wednesday. A statement from officials at Tunnel Ridge mine said the worker suffered fatal injuries at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment. The miner was brought to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
HOUSE RENT
Metro News

College-going rate dips again in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state's latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday's meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
COLLEGES
woay.com

WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there's a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
woay.com

WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
EDUCATION

