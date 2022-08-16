ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey

I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey

Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Summer Ends#Tavern#Central Jersey#Jersey Shore#Food Drink#Nj#Jerseyans
94.5 PST

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
92.7 WOBM

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Get educated and have fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge

Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much

One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

