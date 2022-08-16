Read full article on original website
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey
I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
Get Lost in an Ocean of 500,000 Sunflowers at This New Jersey Farm
Get ready to dive into a colorful ocean this summer. The New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms is open daily and ready to welcome guests looking to add a pop of color to their day. Von Thun Farms flaunts two locations in New Jersey, including South Brunswick and...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
New Jersey Could Be Losing One of Its Favorite Foods
We are all feeling the tightness of prices skyrocketing. There’s something else looming in the near distance. Items are becoming more scarce. This can cause one of two things to happen. The scarcity could cause prices for food items, that we absolutely love, to go through the roof. The...
Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ
There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers
Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze. Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/18
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
Jungle Habitat in NJ was the Action Park of animal safaris
We’re all familiar with — let’s call them "incidents" — at Action Park. It didn’t get the nicknames "Traction Park," "Accident Park," and "Class Action Park" out of nowhere. There were deaths and many, many injuries. It’s the stuff of Jersey legend. Well, I...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
Get educated and have fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge
Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
If you love pumpkin everything, this side hustle in NJ is for you
With inflation and rising costs everywhere, we’re always looking to make a few extra bucks wherever possible. FinanceBuzz has a great side hustle to consider, but warning: you must love pumpkin and Trader Joe’s. The company is looking for someone to help them taste and evaluate all the...
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Thursday NJ weather: Bright and beautiful, warm and not humid
We fall into a pleasant slice of the atmosphere for a couple of days, as sunshine, dry weather, warm temperatures, and low humidity dominate. Of course, drought conditions are still looming over our heads. We need to see some serious rain soon. We are watching two upcoming rain chances aiming...
