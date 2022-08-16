Read full article on original website
Related
White Oak, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rusk High School football team will have a game with White Oak High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ssnewstelegram.com
Wildcats battle Lindale in first scrimmage
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats welcomed the Lindale Eagles to Gerald Prim Stadium Friday night for their first scrimmage. Both teams battled hard throughout the game. This game also served as the first unofficial game for Brandon Faircloth as Sulphur Springs’ head coach. Though it wasn’t an official game, it...
texags.com
22 Players in 22 Days: #9 Haynes King
Too low. Too low. We're going to look back at Haynes King, Max Johnson, Conner Weigman — whoever QB1 is — and Evan Stewart and say we ranked them too low. It’s hard to tell. Haynes started two games and finished one. You probably saw him play less than four quarters. If camp ended today and you had a game tomorrow, the starter would be Haynes King. There are still two out of three scrimmages left, and you know how much value Jimbo Fisher puts into that. Haynes has done a good job in camp thus far.
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Announces 'A' Rating from TEA
August 18, 2022 - The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-2022 State Accountability Ratings on Monday. This release is the first official rating since the COVID pandemic. According to TEA, " The ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes. The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups." The ratings are based on an A-F system, indicating the district and individual campus performance in these areas.
starlocalmedia.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas
It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the Son
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The Sonrise Prayer Fellowship had been meeting at Sweet Sue's Restaurant since 1986, every Thursday at 7 AM until this year when they closed for good. Now the Sonrise Prayer Fellowship is now meeting at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center5701 South Broadway Tyler, TX 75703.
KLTV
Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
scttx.com
Irene King (Mann) Borgschulte
Born and raised in the Syracuse, New York area, Irene went on to Lansing, Michigan to work on a veterinary degree at Michigan State University. From there she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she later met her husband Gerald. Together, they bought a travel trailer and started travelling. When they discovered Huxley Bay and fell in love with the beauty of the area and the people there, they eventually chose to move there permanently and have loved it ever since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
scttx.com
Jeffery Lance Barbee
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born February 26, 1980, Jeffery is the son of Bonnie Moore Sims and Archie Barbee Jr. Growing up, he assisted his father in the logwoods. Following high school, his brother, Bill Faust, convinced him to begin a career in pipelining. He was known on the job as “the best hoe hand around.” Jeffery took a seven year break from pipelining and went to work overseas. He was the first one in East Texas to dive to extreme depths as a commercial diver. Currently, Jeffery was working with his brother, Gilbert Bearden, who got him a job as a truck driver. Every job he worked, he was privileged to be able to be with his brothers. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, football, and spending time with family and friends. Jeffery was crazy about his wife and children.
scttx.com
VFW Post 8904 Hosting Veterans Breakfast on Aug. 27
August 17, 2022 - Members of VFW Post 8904 will be having breakfast at Trails End Grocery and RV, 5437 FM 3172, Shelbyville (Huxley) on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 8am. If you are a local veteran, you are invited to join us for some good camaraderie and fellowship. Breakfast is on us. More information call Post QM Larry Hume 936-332-0349.
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Texas Teen Found
A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
Comments / 0