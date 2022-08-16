ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

ssnewstelegram.com

Wildcats battle Lindale in first scrimmage

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats welcomed the Lindale Eagles to Gerald Prim Stadium Friday night for their first scrimmage. Both teams battled hard throughout the game. This game also served as the first unofficial game for Brandon Faircloth as Sulphur Springs’ head coach. Though it wasn’t an official game, it...
LINDALE, TX
texags.com

22 Players in 22 Days: #9 Haynes King

Too low. Too low. We're going to look back at Haynes King, Max Johnson, Conner Weigman — whoever QB1 is — and Evan Stewart and say we ranked them too low. It’s hard to tell. Haynes started two games and finished one. You probably saw him play less than four quarters. If camp ended today and you had a game tomorrow, the starter would be Haynes King. There are still two out of three scrimmages left, and you know how much value Jimbo Fisher puts into that. Haynes has done a good job in camp thus far.
scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Announces 'A' Rating from TEA

August 18, 2022 - The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-2022 State Accountability Ratings on Monday. This release is the first official rating since the COVID pandemic. According to TEA, " The ratings are based on performance on state standardized tests; graduation rates; and college, career, and military readiness outcomes. The ratings examine student achievement, school progress, and whether districts and campuses are closing achievement gaps among various student groups." The ratings are based on an A-F system, indicating the district and individual campus performance in these areas.
TENAHA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
HARLETON, TX
CBS19

Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas

It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
TYLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the Son

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The Sonrise Prayer Fellowship had been meeting at Sweet Sue's Restaurant since 1986, every Thursday at 7 AM until this year when they closed for good. Now the Sonrise Prayer Fellowship is now meeting at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center5701 South Broadway Tyler, TX 75703.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
scttx.com

Irene King (Mann) Borgschulte

Born and raised in the Syracuse, New York area, Irene went on to Lansing, Michigan to work on a veterinary degree at Michigan State University. From there she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she later met her husband Gerald. Together, they bought a travel trailer and started travelling. When they discovered Huxley Bay and fell in love with the beauty of the area and the people there, they eventually chose to move there permanently and have loved it ever since.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Jeffery Lance Barbee

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born February 26, 1980, Jeffery is the son of Bonnie Moore Sims and Archie Barbee Jr. Growing up, he assisted his father in the logwoods. Following high school, his brother, Bill Faust, convinced him to begin a career in pipelining. He was known on the job as “the best hoe hand around.” Jeffery took a seven year break from pipelining and went to work overseas. He was the first one in East Texas to dive to extreme depths as a commercial diver. Currently, Jeffery was working with his brother, Gilbert Bearden, who got him a job as a truck driver. Every job he worked, he was privileged to be able to be with his brothers. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, football, and spending time with family and friends. Jeffery was crazy about his wife and children.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
scttx.com

VFW Post 8904 Hosting Veterans Breakfast on Aug. 27

August 17, 2022 - Members of VFW Post 8904 will be having breakfast at Trails End Grocery and RV, 5437 FM 3172, Shelbyville (Huxley) on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 8am. If you are a local veteran, you are invited to join us for some good camaraderie and fellowship. Breakfast is on us. More information call Post QM Larry Hume 936-332-0349.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KLTV

Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Texas Teen Found

A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon

Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
News Radio 710 KEEL

I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
SHREVEPORT, LA

