Read full article on original website
Related
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
Cult of Mac
Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app
Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop. Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology. It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Disable the Hibernate Option in Windows 11
Microsoft launched a fully-functional hibernate feature with Windows 2000. But many users complain about not having the feature on their Windows-powered system. Some are even confused about the use case of the hibernate feature. If you are curious about what exactly hibernate is and how it works, your search ends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?
The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
Another crypto game crashes and burns, won't issue refunds to backers because there's no money left
The developers of Untamed Isles say they lost investment funding because of the cryptocurrency collapse, and can't afford to finish their game. Untamed Isles (opens in new tab), a "monster-taming turn-based MMORPG" that found major success on Kickstarter, has been put "on hiatus" because of the crypto crash (opens in new tab)—Kickstarter backers are being told that there's no money left for refunds.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Use Custom Email Addresses
Email addresses are vital for registering with services, submitting your taxes, or even opening a bank account. Since you'll probably use your email for a long time, it's a good idea to get the most from it. So, why not think about customizing your address?. Why Would You Want a...
makeuseof.com
4 Free Windows Tools That Will Boost Your Security and Privacy
Microsoft Windows is by far the most widely-used operating system for desktop and laptop computers, which makes it a prime target of cybercriminals. Over the years, Microsoft has gotten better at securing its software, and Windows 10 and Windows 11 are much safer than their predecessors. But there are ways...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Missing Start Menu Icons in Windows 11/10
The Windows Start menu is full of icons for apps and files. Yet, it doesn’t always display icons correctly. Some users have reported icons disappearing on their Start menus in Windows 10 and 11. Users may still be able to open apps with missing icons from the Start menu....
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Why Manjaro Is the Best Arch-Based Distro
There are a bunch of new Arch-based distributions emerging lately. All feature graphical installers—something that Arch Linux does not—and each has its own custom desktop modifications. But that's about it. In fact, the landscape is starting to look a lot like the Ubuntu-derivative scene, with different wallpapers, icons, and default apps.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix the "There's a Problem With Your Office License" Error on Windows
While using Microsoft Office products such as Word and PowerPoint, you might bump into an error message that reads, "There's a problem with your Office license." The worst part is that this error could pop up even if you have a valid Microsoft Office license. Fortunately, it's quite easy to tackle this sort of issue.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Private Encrypted Chat Apps for Linux Users
When you switch to Linux, you make your digital life substantially more private. The overwhelming majority of Linux distributions do not track or otherwise log what you do on your computer. But if you install one of the mainstream chat apps onto your Linux machine, you're still giving some company a record of your personal conversations.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Logitech MX Master 3 Customizations to Enhance Your Productivity
The Logitech MX Master 3 mouse is one of the best options available for people who want to enhance their productivity, but only once you start customizing the settings. The problem is that most of us don't know where to begin, which means we haven't even skimmed the surface of what the MX Master 3 is capable of.
makeuseof.com
How to Close Tabs by Double-Clicking Them in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi
You can close open page tabs in most browsers by single-clicking their X buttons, using hotkeys, or selecting a context menu option. However, a new way for closing tabs has now crept into a few web browsers. Some browsers incorporate a feature that enables users to close pages by double-clicking...
makeuseof.com
How to Host a Static Website in the Cloud With AWS S3
The public cloud is a common choice for modern websites and apps ahead of private hosting. This is due to factors like cost-effectiveness and scalability. A static website displays pre-built HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files on a server. It differs from a dynamic website that generates content based on user actions or preferences.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide the Contents of a Window While Dragging It on Windows
If your PC isn't very strong, it's a good idea to disable some less-important features in Windows to help speed things up. And hiding the contents of a window while it is being dragged is a minor performance tweak. Disabling this feature doesn't make Windows any harder to use; however,...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Firewall on Windows, Linux & Mac
A firewall examines all the incoming and outgoing data to prevent unauthorized data exchange. It means that if any unwanted virus or trojan gets into your computer, it will prevent it from sharing information about your PC with the attacker. However, the firewall sometimes interrupts connections for some applications. So,...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Internal Wiki Using Gitbook
GitBook is a platform that allows you to build documentation sites or company wikis. You can use it to document all kinds of things, from code to APIs and how to use a software product. GitBook uses a similar process to GitHub repositories. The main copy of the documentation acts...
makeuseof.com
How to Convert M4A Files to MP3 on Your iPhone
M4A is the default file type for the Voice Memos app on your iPhone. Typically, the recommended method to convert M4A files to more compatible MP3 files is to go through iTunes or the Music app, but there’s an easier way. It’s not only free, but you can also do it all on your iPhone without a computer.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Hosts File, and How Do You Edit It in Windows?
Host files are text files that are used to map domain names to IP addresses, precisely what the DNS servers do. You can use them to streamline connecting to websites, and as such, sometimes you'll need to edit one. As such, this guide will explain what host files are on...
Comments / 0