Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s
Kevin Harvick is moving up the list of drivers with the most wins after turning 40. Don't expect him to do likewise after turning 50. The post Kevin Harvick Has a Humorous Reason Why He Won’t Be Racing in His 50s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News
Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
NASCAR announcement heats up Kyle Busch speculation
Kyle Busch joining a NASCAR Twitter Space has some fans believing that he will be making a big announcement about his 2023 plans. The subject of Kyle Busch’s future — or lack thereof — with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a topic on the minds of many since M&M’s announced before the 2022 season that they would not be returning to the #18 Toyota in 2023.
NASCAR: One driver absent from Watkins Glen odds
The odds list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race is missing one driver, but it’s not hard to see why as an official announcement looms. Watkins Glen International is set to host the fifth and final road course race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season this Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR: Notable omission from Watkins Glen entry list
One entry which was to have competed in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will not do so. For the third time this summer, Team Stange Racing will not compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race in which they were initially slated to field the #79 Chevrolet.
Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes for Watkins Glen
The Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race is going to be here soon. And that means some great paint schemes will be on the track. It’s the end of the season, and that means we’re going to see some interesting wraps and designs. All the better for fans. When the cars on the track look good, it makes the racing feel even better.
Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR's regular season
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Thursday he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since. “As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.” Ty Gibbs will continue to drive for Busch. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has been competitive in the launch of his Cup career as Busch’s replacement. He was 16th at Pocono, 17th at Indianapolis and 10th at Michigan before engine problems led to a 36th-place finish last Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Nemechek set to race at teammates
Sam Hunt Racing will field the car at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Nemechek and son John Hunter Nemechek are set to roll to the grid as teammates. They’ll both drive for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway. Hear from the family below. John...
NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title
Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
Ryan Blaney signs long-term extension with Team Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR’s playoffs. Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said Wednesday his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford. “Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I’m incredibly excited to continue with this family for the...
numberfire.com
NASCAR Betting Guide: Go Bowling at the Glen
Although we've got four races of road-course data in 2022, Watkins Glen is a unique beast. Most the other places the Cup Series has been this year are more technical and feature reduced speeds. Watkins Glen has massive straightaways and fast corners, meaning you need both that technique and the horsepower to get the job done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Richmond Raceway)
Over the weekend, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Richmond Raceway below. On Saturday, 521,000 tuned in on average to watch the NASCAR Truck Series. That brought a 0.30 ratings for FS1. On...
Kimi Raikkonen comments on NASCAR test; Set for Watkins Glen
The F1 star is set to run his first NASCAR Cup Series race. Back in 2011, Kimi Raikkonen ventured into NASCAR with 1 race in NASCAR Xfinity Series and another in the Truck Series. This weekend, he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut. View the Kimi Raikkonen paint scheme below.
Comments / 0