Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
People
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach
Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’
Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Blames Ambition And Ego For Failed Supergroup With DMX & Ja Rule
JAY-Z, DMX and Ja Rule were supposed to form a supergroup in the late ’90s, but it never came to light, and Hov has now shared why he thinks it didn’t work out. In the premiere episode of the new Murder Inc. BET documentary, label founder Irv Gotti recalled the time that Jay, X and Ja were working closely with each other to the point people in the industry referred to them as a supergroup.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream
New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
HipHopDX.com
OG Ron C Supports Houston DJs Boycotting Wiz Khalifa: ‘Enuff Is Enuff’
OG Ron C is among a number of Houston artists who have declared a boycott against Wiz Khalifa after the rapper went off at a DJ and host in a Los Angeles nightclub at the weekend. In the viral clip, Khalifa is seen screaming at DJ Mike Danger and MC...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem’s Manager Paul Rosenberg Was Behind Royce Da 5'9"'s 'Rock City' Hook
Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg has revealed he was partly responsible for writing the hook on Royce Da 5’9″‘s 2002 anthem “Rock City.”. The revelation came during an interview between Paul and Royce as part of the former’s new Curtain Call 2 podcast series, which was launched to coincide with the release of Eminem’s new greatest hits album of the same name.
Comments / 10