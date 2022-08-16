ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

School Division Avoids Teacher Shortage Crunch

Although many of the nation’s schools are scrambling to find enough teachers as the new school year draws near, Loudoun County Public Schools seems to have avoided falling into that category as students return to class next week. In fact, administrators say the numbers of hired teachers seem to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Education
Sterling, VA
Business
Loudoun County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Sterling, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Sterling, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
CBS Baltimore

Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Native is Bringing Back Westwood Pet Center; The Family Business Closed Last Year After 42 Years of Serving the Area

Westwood Pet Center (then located at 5428 Westbard Ave.) closed last summer after 42 years in Bethesda when owner David Griffin decided it was time for retirement, citing the COVID-19 pandemic reducing store traffic and the redevelopment of Westwood Shopping Center as reasons that helped him make the decision. A few months later, the shop announced a return– this time at The Shops at Sumner Rd (4611-N Sangamore Rd). It will be operated by David’s daughter, Anna Griffin, and will open in the new location on Saturday, August 20th.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Design#Solar Energy#Solar Panels
WTOP

Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.

Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

Stafford Public Schools bans TikTok from school devices

During a recent school board meeting, Stafford announced TikTok would be banned from school devices students use in the classroom and at home. Educators say it’s a distraction and there are safety and security concerns. Spoke with parents, teachers, and interviewed Digital Business Consultant about this. Loudoun and Prince William Counties have also done the same and they actually don’t allow any social media apps to be used on their devices at all. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
STAFFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
fox5dc.com

Barry Farm redevelopment project to begin in September

WASHINGTON - Long-awaited construction in Southeast D.C. will finally begin. This week the District’s Mayor announced the ground breaking for phase one of Barry Farm redevelopment will begin in September 2022. This is big news for a lot of people in the greater D.C. area, but that news also...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy