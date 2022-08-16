Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
When Loudoun Co. schools open, new ways to pay for meals, track bus
Families in Loudoun County will have new ways to pay for school meals and track the location of buses in the Virginia county when the 2022-2023 school year begins on Thursday, Aug. 25. With the end of the COVID-19-based universal free meals program, provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,...
loudounnow.com
School Division Avoids Teacher Shortage Crunch
Although many of the nation’s schools are scrambling to find enough teachers as the new school year draws near, Loudoun County Public Schools seems to have avoided falling into that category as students return to class next week. In fact, administrators say the numbers of hired teachers seem to...
WUSA
Will Fairfax Co. schools have enough teachers for the school year? The district says yes, but parents are worried
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Students in Fairfax County head back to class on Monday. The question on many parents' minds is will there be enough teachers? Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid says after a summer of shortages, they are now 99% staffed. Parent Anne Doe says she...
WTOP
Rust on Silver Line tracks in Loudoun County delays Metro emergency drill
A Metro emergency drill designed to provide first responders from Loudoun and Fairfax counties the chance to practice skills they’d use during a rail system emergency was delayed by a real-world situation — rust on the soon-to-open Silver Line tracks at the Ashburn station. The drill was scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
alxnow.com
ACPS requiring students to have IDs, other security upgrades as school starts
The summer break is nearly over, and Alexandria City Public Schools students will walk into more secure buildings on Monday, August 22. That’s the message from ACPS, which after a violent last school year, has new security upgrades and procedures this time around. ACPS will now require all middle...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Native is Bringing Back Westwood Pet Center; The Family Business Closed Last Year After 42 Years of Serving the Area
Westwood Pet Center (then located at 5428 Westbard Ave.) closed last summer after 42 years in Bethesda when owner David Griffin decided it was time for retirement, citing the COVID-19 pandemic reducing store traffic and the redevelopment of Westwood Shopping Center as reasons that helped him make the decision. A few months later, the shop announced a return– this time at The Shops at Sumner Rd (4611-N Sangamore Rd). It will be operated by David’s daughter, Anna Griffin, and will open in the new location on Saturday, August 20th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.
Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
WJLA
Parents express outrage over Spotsylvania school board's handling of superintendent firing
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — At Wednesday's Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond, several parents and school board members from Spotsylvania County utilized the public comment portion to express outrage about how their longtime superintendent was fired by the school board without cause. Some Spotsylvania County school board members...
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
fox5dc.com
Stafford Public Schools bans TikTok from school devices
During a recent school board meeting, Stafford announced TikTok would be banned from school devices students use in the classroom and at home. Educators say it’s a distraction and there are safety and security concerns. Spoke with parents, teachers, and interviewed Digital Business Consultant about this. Loudoun and Prince William Counties have also done the same and they actually don’t allow any social media apps to be used on their devices at all. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
fox5dc.com
DC area parents say more security needed as kids go back to school following recent mass shootings
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - It's already back to school for many kids in the D.C. region but some students still have some time left to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. Some of their parents are raising concerns about whether their child's school is doing more...
WTOP
With 1 week to go, Fairfax Co. Public Schools says teacher positions 99% staffed
With a week to go before the start of the school year, the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools says Virginia’s largest school system is now close to 99% staffed for classroom positions. An Aug. 15 message from Michelle Reid, the school system’s superintendent, said she anticipates having an...
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
fox5dc.com
Barry Farm redevelopment project to begin in September
WASHINGTON - Long-awaited construction in Southeast D.C. will finally begin. This week the District’s Mayor announced the ground breaking for phase one of Barry Farm redevelopment will begin in September 2022. This is big news for a lot of people in the greater D.C. area, but that news also...
Comments / 0