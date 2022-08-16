ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Goo Goo Dolls Circle Round Disenchanted Times on 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom’

When the world hands you a pandemic, make your way into the woods. Once the world slowly began reopening, the Goo Goo Dolls remotely regrouped inside a 19th-century church-turned-studio in Woodstock, New York. Armed with a library of vintage gear and instruments, the band, along with co-writer and collaborator, producer Gregg Wattenberg, began fleshing out songs, and frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac started writing during the pandemic for their 13th album Chaos in Bloom.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
