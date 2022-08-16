Read full article on original website
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Goo Goo Dolls Circle Round Disenchanted Times on 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom’
When the world hands you a pandemic, make your way into the woods. Once the world slowly began reopening, the Goo Goo Dolls remotely regrouped inside a 19th-century church-turned-studio in Woodstock, New York. Armed with a library of vintage gear and instruments, the band, along with co-writer and collaborator, producer Gregg Wattenberg, began fleshing out songs, and frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac started writing during the pandemic for their 13th album Chaos in Bloom.
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
Friday at Lollapalooza included sets from Black Sabbath, the Black Keys, the Shins, and more
On the opening day of Lollapalooza 2012 in Chicago, people could only talk about two things: The oppressive heat (which isn't really news for anyone who has ever spent three days repeatedly crossing Grant Park in August), and whether or not Black Sabbath was going to make everybody sad. Obviously,...
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Dean Fertita announces debut solo album and shares new song ‘Wheels Within Wheels’
Queens Of The Stone Age member Dean Fertita has announced plans for his debut solo album ‘Tropical Gothclub’. The LP, which will be released via Third Man Records on November 4, features 11 tracks. The Raconteurs and Dead Weather man has also shared the first taster from the...
