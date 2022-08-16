ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy

Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
The Associated Press

Faraday Future (FF) Announces its Sponsorship and Attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Pinnacle of Pebble Beach™ Automotive Week

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d ’ Elegance taking place from August 18-21, 2022. This premier event has been an annual gathering of rare and antique automobiles, international automotive luminaries, and motorcar enthusiasts from around the globe. This year, as one of the proud sponsors of this world-renowned event, FF will be among other notable, historic, current, and future concept vehicles from automakers from around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005835/en/ Faraday Future (FF) Announces its Sponsorship and Attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Pinnacle of Pebble Beach™ Automotive Week (Photo: Business Wire)
biztoc.com

On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other

Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
