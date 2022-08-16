ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Leon Miller remembered as community leader, educator

By Tom Lewis
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is mourning the loss of community leader and educator Leon Miller. He died Monday from complications of several illnesses.

Miller spent the majority of his education career at Gulf Coast State College.

Athletics was a big part of his life.

He was an assistant coach for the Commodores men’s basketball team. And his son Patrick was a stand-out football star who played at Mosely High School, the University of Florida, and in the NFL.

Miller was also a student advisor at Gulf Coast for 30 years.

He was the first African American City Commissioner in the City of Lynn Haven. He was very involved in the community and was especially interested in preserving local history throughout the county.

#Gulf Coast State College#Community Leader#Athletics#Mosely High School#The University Of Florida#African American
