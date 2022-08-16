ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16th

By Tess Rowland
 2 days ago

GULF COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB )– Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2022 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Saltwater Fishing Licenses are required to scallop.

News 13 this Morning rode along with T-Man’s Charters to learn all the rules and regulations scallop seekers need to know.

“It is best to ride along with a charter vessel as we know the waterways, and those who ride in our vessel are not required to carry a Florida Saltwater Fishing License. You’ll also need your red dive flag to put up signifying someone is in the water. Not having one results in a heavy fine,” said Capt. Tim Wilder of T-Man’s Charters.

Wilder said this season is a huge boost in business for local charters.

“It all helps. It’s good for this community after the hurricane four years ago, you know, rebuilding this and we’re alive, we’re good we’re doing well right now and our resources are great here,” he said.

Scallop seekers will be allowed to keep two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or one pint of scallop meat shucked. For those in a vessel or boat, they can keep 10 gallons of whole scallops or a half gallon of scallop meat, but those guidelines do not allow individuals to exceed their personal limit.

According to the Gulf County TDC and FWC, the scalloping region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.

“We want people to enjoy this season, and to keep them coming back so please respect our waters and leave no trace,” said Gulf County Executive Director, Kelli Godwin.

Many local restaurants also provide catch to cook specials for scallop seekers. A link to that can be found here.

To book with T-Man’s Charters call 850.227.5802 or visit his website here.

WMBB

Panhandle kid finalist in 2022 National Kids Mullet Championship

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullets have made a comeback and Jack Grant, a three-year-old from Liberty County, is being nationally recognized for his style. Grant is a finalist in the Kids National Mullet Championship. Over 600 children were registered for the competition, only 25 are left in the last round of voting. Sierra Grant, […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County secures millions for sports complex

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners hit a home run at their Tuesday meeting when they secured $10 million in funding for the new Southport Sports Complex. The total cost of the new complex is $11 million. The last $1 million will come from impact fees. The new ball park will more than […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise. Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

World champion kickboxer visits local karate dojo

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A local karate dojo received a visit from World Champion Kickboxer Johnny Warren on Thursday evening. Students at World Yoshukai Karate had the chance to meet, take pictures, and receive autographs from Warren, who is originally from Panama City Beach. Warren was the first professional kickboxer to come out of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Residents at odds over proposed boat ramp changes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traversing down Holmes Creek may soon look a little different for boaters. Washington County Commissioners are considering an ordinance to restrict certain activities at some of the boat ramps. Cotton Landing would be for non-motorized vessels, but commercial use would be allowed, whereas Culpepper Landing would allow motorized vessels, but […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Nikki Fried visits the Panhandle to kick off bus tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s one week until primary election day and the candidates for statewide office are on the road, asking for votes. Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried kicked-off a bus tour at noon Tuesday in Panama City. Fried is running for the democratic gubernatiorial nomination against former governor and current […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
