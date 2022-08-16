Read full article on original website
Rushdie attacker indicted, expected to appear in court
Mayville, N.Y. — A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court...
Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor
A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
Man charged with manslaughter after knocking out N.J. car burglar
A Union City, New Jersey, man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the buglar died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug....
Man gets 2 years in a $1.3M iPhone theft, stolen identity scheme
WILLIAMSPORT – A New York City man who played a minor role in a scheme that used stolen identities to steal or attempt to steal $1.3 million worth of Sprint iPhones in 14 states has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W....
Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify
New York — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall. Allen Weisselberg,...
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton, N.J., man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods...
Polio in wastewater raises concerns over COVID-19 disruptions, vaccine ‘disinformation’
A 20-year-old New York man was recently diagnosed with polio, which paralyzed his legs. Polio once crippled or killed many young people in the United States, but was essentially wiped out during the 1960s following development of a vaccine. Because the New York man, who wasn’t vaccinated against polio, hadn’t...
Firefighters rescue ‘multiple pets’ as 3-alarm fire damages N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
Steinway Tower, the world’s skinniest skyscraper, goes up in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 1-to-23 1/2.
Judge refuses to allow N.J. father access to footage from Rutgers football game vs. Penn State
The father insisted he was seeking a confidential football video because his teenage daughter might have a future as a coach. The Rutgers football program contended the video wasn’t for public consumption. A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the trial judge who dismissed the father’s Open Public Records...
