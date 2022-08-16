ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishermen capture video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys

KEY WEST (CBS Miami) A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing a “breathtaking” video of the massive shark. Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon. Gates says they...
Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack

A Florida man was filming an instructional video for his company when he came face-to-face with a 12-foot alligator that bit him in the head. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how the man is now out of the hospital after suffering severe injuries to his skull and jaw. Aug. 19, 2022.
13-foot, 1,400-pound great white shark pings off coast after summer in Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A massive great white shark who spent the last two months off the coast of Florida seems to headed on a journey north. OCEARCH pinged the male white shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month. Breton, who is 13.3-feet long and weighs 1,437 pounds, was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020 and OCEARCH has been tracking his whereabouts ever since.
Officers save man from burning boat in Florida

Two sheriff’s deputies in Florida are being praised as heroes for their courage after rescuing a man from a burning boat moments before it collapsed. The boat was anchored in a marina when it caught fire.Aug. 16, 2022.
Shocking video shows enormous tornado-like waterspouts ravaging Florida coast

Waterspout Water Tornado – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by aramiu. Impressive video footage caught one of several massive waterspouts that lurked over coastal waters in northwest Florida early Tuesday morning, as lightning and thunderstorms briefly ravaged the area. One clip in specific captured the attention of several social...
Man indicted homicide charges after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted on charges of homicide by vessel after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news outlets report.
This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.

Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
Florida officials report death of vibrio patient

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. Public health officials did not release any other information about the death. They did not say where the patient lived or the patient’s age. The officials are urging residents to take...
