WINKNEWS.com
Fishermen capture video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST (CBS Miami) A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing a “breathtaking” video of the massive shark. Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon. Gates says they...
Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack
A Florida man was filming an instructional video for his company when he came face-to-face with a 12-foot alligator that bit him in the head. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how the man is now out of the hospital after suffering severe injuries to his skull and jaw. Aug. 19, 2022.
wfxrtv.com
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys, reports say
MIAMI (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack in Florida left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Keys News.
Click10.com
‘It’s a pretty big bite’: 911 calls released after child was bit by shark in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Calls to 911 after a boy was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend were released Tuesday afternoon. “We have a shark bite out here at Looe Key off of Ramrod Key,” one caller is heard telling a dispatcher. Another...
fox35orlando.com
13-foot, 1,400-pound great white shark pings off coast after summer in Florida
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A massive great white shark who spent the last two months off the coast of Florida seems to headed on a journey north. OCEARCH pinged the male white shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month. Breton, who is 13.3-feet long and weighs 1,437 pounds, was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020 and OCEARCH has been tracking his whereabouts ever since.
WESH
Terrifying video shows brutal winds, transformer explosion during Central Florida storm
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild weather moved through Central Florida on Wednesday. Jaclyn Trinkl and Jamison Wrigley from Orange City captured incredible video on their Ring camera. The video shows heavy rain being driven by strong winds. Then a transformer explodes, sending a cloud of smoke and flames right...
Florida Firefighter Attacked by Massive Alligator Speaks Out: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’
Earlier this month, a 12-foot alligator attacked a Florida man who went for a swim in a local lake and sustained bites to his face. He was able to escape, but it took doctors performing a six-hour-long surgery to repair his skull and jaw. Now, the Florida resident named JC La Verde has spoken out about the terrifying encounter.
TODAY.com
Officers save man from burning boat in Florida
Two sheriff’s deputies in Florida are being praised as heroes for their courage after rescuing a man from a burning boat moments before it collapsed. The boat was anchored in a marina when it caught fire.Aug. 16, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped underground for several hours
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Central Florida rescued a dog over the weekend that had been trapped underground and tangled in roots for several hours. Lake County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a resident called for help for a dog named Fia. Crews Engine 111 and...
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
floridainsider.com
Shocking video shows enormous tornado-like waterspouts ravaging Florida coast
Waterspout Water Tornado – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by aramiu. Impressive video footage caught one of several massive waterspouts that lurked over coastal waters in northwest Florida early Tuesday morning, as lightning and thunderstorms briefly ravaged the area. One clip in specific captured the attention of several social...
Man indicted homicide charges after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted on charges of homicide by vessel after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news outlets report.
This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
6 French tourists on plane that crashed into Lake Powell, killing 2 and injuring 5
A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday. Kane County Sheriff's officials in Utah said witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell...
Nebraska child's death blamed on 'brain-eating amoeba'
The CDC is conducting tests to confirm the child was infected with the deadly amoeba while swimming in the Elkhorn River. WOWT's Marlo Lundak reports.Aug. 18, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
850wftl.com
Martin County Health Officials: First child under four contracts monkey pox in Florida
(MARTIN COUNTY, FLA) — Martin County health officials are reporting that the first child in Florida under the age of four has contracted monkey pox. In all 1,266 infections have been reported statewide with nine juveniles cases. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed...
foodsafetynews.com
Florida officials report death of vibrio patient
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. Public health officials did not release any other information about the death. They did not say where the patient lived or the patient’s age. The officials are urging residents to take...
California school district reaches settlement in boy's deadly fall
Moises Murillo, 8, died after staff removed him from a specialized wheelchair prior to a fall that resulted in fatal injuries. KNBC's Jonathan Gonzalez reports.Aug. 18, 2022.
NBC News
Comments / 2