Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2022: Where to buy tickets to see Stevie Nicks and Green Day
For one weekend in September, classic rock, punk rock and indie rock will all co-exist at Asbury Park’s beach-themed Sea.Hear.Now Festival. Taking place from Sept. 17-18, household names, like Green Day, Stevie Nicks and Cage The Elephant, are all set to take the stage. Joining them on the bill...
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT
Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
nj1015.com
Judi Franco at Value City Furniture & Mattress
Value City Furniture & Mattress is celebrating Labor Day, and the grand opening of their new Howell location by marking down everything up to 60% off!. Join Judi Franco at the grand opening of Value City Furniture & Mattress on Route 9 in Howell on Sunday, August 21 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Take advantage of hot buys store wide including room packages under $99 a month, plus up to 60 months no interest until August 2027!
