Red Bank, NJ

RED BANK, NJ
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Bank, NJ
BROOKLYN, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NEWARK, NJ
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park

Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Secret NYC

17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show

Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
nj1015.com

Judi Franco at Value City Furniture & Mattress

Value City Furniture & Mattress is celebrating Labor Day, and the grand opening of their new Howell location by marking down everything up to 60% off!. Join Judi Franco at the grand opening of Value City Furniture & Mattress on Route 9 in Howell on Sunday, August 21 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Take advantage of hot buys store wide including room packages under $99 a month, plus up to 60 months no interest until August 2027!
HOWELL, NJ

