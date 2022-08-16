ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance. Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters. The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week...
AURORA, NC
WITN

Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Swamp Stomp will let you collect, examine animals from Wildwood Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to explore the walk on the wild side. On Saturday, Greenville Recreation and Parks will host an event at Wildwood Park called Swamp Stomp. The Swamp Stomp event will let people ages 7 and older get dirty, catch frogs, salamanders and macr-invertebrates to be examined under microscopes and from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Parker Byrd’s second amputation pushed to Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Crews to repair U.S. 64 Bridge on Martin-Washington County line

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line. The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

State grants coming to Eastern Carolina counties to attract jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 15 grants to rural communities in the state in order to attract 202 new jobs and more than $200 million in private investment. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grants worth $4,278,230 to local governments to create a total...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Animal Services hosting half-price adoption event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend. The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. WITN is told that:. No appointment is required. The fee for adopting a dog is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
WNCT

New Bern begins season as top team in poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern begins the high school football season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Here’s how the poll looks going into the first week of games. Click here to see the full schedule of games. Click here to see more high school football coverage.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville police searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Cornbread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for August 17 is Cornbread. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she will be a large dog when she is fully grown. She came to the society along with 13 other dogs too. She has been in foster care and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'

There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC

