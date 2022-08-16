How teachers can save this back-to-school season

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The high inflation isn’t just taking a toll on pocketbooks, it’s also taking it out on the classroom.

But there is some good, teachers can now deduct more out of pocket expenses from their taxes .

Jackson Hewitt’s Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber shared some of the ways teachers can save.

More details can be found on the IRS website here .

