How teachers can save this back-to-school season

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The high inflation isn’t just taking a toll on pocketbooks, it’s also taking it out on the classroom.

But there is some good, teachers can now deduct more out of pocket expenses from their taxes .

Tips to avoid scams, counterfeit items while back-to-school shopping

Jackson Hewitt’s Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber shared some of the ways teachers can save.

More details can be found on the IRS website here .

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

The Skanner News

Basic Guaranteed Income Program to Launch for Black Portlanders

The Black Resilience Fund will give dozens of Portland families guaranteed basic income for three years, with the first checks going out in December. More than 11,000 applicants had applied by the deadline this week for about 50 spots in Brown Hope’s 2023 Village-Building Cohort Model, which will give $1,000 to single participants and up to $2,000 to participating families, monthly.
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks

With council's support, citizens are being asked in November to divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's...
Gresham Outlook

Third-party report offers solutions for Gresham Police

As community concerns reach a new peak, city council reviews 40 actionable public safety itemsA year and a half ago the executive director of a Gresham family shelter was brutally assaulted in broad daylight. Andrea Pickett emotionally recounted the traumatic incident during a Gresham City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, on a day where the spotlight was placed on public safety. In Feb. 2021 Pickett and another volunteer went in front of My Father's House, 5003 Powell Boulevard, to help shovel a route for a single mother trying to get to work after overnight snow and ice. After...
KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

