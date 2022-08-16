Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
fox32chicago.com
Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
newschannel20.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
newschannel20.com
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
Central Illinois Proud
More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
newschannel20.com
Cops take to rooftops for Special Olympics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is being held from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday. Law enforcement officials will be stationed on the roofs at over 300 Dunkin' locations across Illinois. They will be collecting money for Special Olympics Illinois. Locally, law enforcement...
newschannel20.com
Illinois boosts early childhood education funding by $54 million
CHICAGO (WICS) — More money is going toward early childhood education in Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant. The funds are a 10% increase and will serve 4,500 additional...
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
newschannel20.com
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
An Illinois Mother Talks About How Medical Marijuana Saved Her Son’s Life
Whether you are pro or con on the legalization, in this story medical marijuana saved a young Illinois man's life. From The Telegraph, the group "Illinois Women in Cannabis" are singing the praises of a Jerseyville woman who saved her son's life by medical marijuana treatment. At the age of...
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
wmay.com
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
aclu-il.org
Transgender Man Denied Service at Two Downstate Walmart Stores Files Human Rights Charges
A 36-year-old transgender man from downstate Illinois filed charges of discrimination against Walmart after being denied services to cash a money order in two stores, one in Lawrenceville, and the other in Olney. The incidents, which happened in October 2021, left Skyler Hyatt feeling humiliated and embarrassed. The first incident was made more painful when a Walmart supervisor expressed disgust by rolling her eyes at Skyler.
The village of St. Joseph started as a tavern
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – For a little town, St. Joseph is full of rich history. At least 150 years’ worth of history. And it all started as a tavern along the Salt Fork River. So, Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges came on the Morning Show to talk about the history that the community just celebrated this past […]
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
newschannel20.com
Tenants and legislators push to lift ban on rent control
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tenants and legislators are calling for lawmakers to use the veto session to pass a law that protects and assists tenants with their rent. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 47% of Illinois renters are paying more than 30% of their income to keep a roof over their heads.
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
