San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

New school superintendent excited for the first day as he rides bus with kids to school

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s third largest school district, San Antonio ISD, welcomed back their 45,000 students Tuesday. This time with new leadership. SBG San Antonio’s Matt Roy got up early and spent nearly two hours this morning with the new superintendent, Dr. Jaime Aquino, riding the bus to school with the students and seeing how he feels about his new gig.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

La Vernia ISD launches new guardian program

LA VERNIA – We are continuing our coverage on guardian programs -- school boards can decide to arm select staff members. Nixon-Smiley’s school district has had the program for years. This year, Natalia ISD is training employees for the program. Now La Vernia ISD is in the process...
LA VERNIA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

It's a bit more complicated than saying there's a teacher shortage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "There’s a lot involved with running a school these days, there’s a lot with being a teacher these days,” said Kelly Richers Superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary school. He points out there are numerous reasons for this year's teacher shortage. Experts...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSAT 12

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50'S PARTY

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed

San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio leaders, advocates work to improve affordable housing availability

SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders and housing advocates are working plans to reduce the affordable housing crisis now and in the long term. Haven for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the shelter is at 118 percent capacity. The increase in those seeking shelter can be attributed to several factors, such as the end of the eviction moratorium, rising inflation and the rising cost of housing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

