Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
KSAT 12
Viral post warns parents about posting too much information in back-to-school photos
Seguin police are warning parents about the potential dangers of sharing back-to-school photos. Seguin Police Department shared a viral post from Carver County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday that shows an example of what information is seemingly safe to share. The photo suggests safe information to share including...
news4sanantonio.com
A little song, a little dance inspires Northside educators for start of school next week
SAN ANTONIO - Concerns about safety, teacher turnover and student attendance are on the minds of Northside ISD educators as they prepare for the first day of school next week. For the first time in three years, the area's largest school district is holding lively in-person convocations this week to inspire teachers and staff.
foxsanantonio.com
New school superintendent excited for the first day as he rides bus with kids to school
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s third largest school district, San Antonio ISD, welcomed back their 45,000 students Tuesday. This time with new leadership. SBG San Antonio’s Matt Roy got up early and spent nearly two hours this morning with the new superintendent, Dr. Jaime Aquino, riding the bus to school with the students and seeing how he feels about his new gig.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
La Vernia ISD launches new guardian program
LA VERNIA – We are continuing our coverage on guardian programs -- school boards can decide to arm select staff members. Nixon-Smiley’s school district has had the program for years. This year, Natalia ISD is training employees for the program. Now La Vernia ISD is in the process...
KSAT 12
KSAT gets firsthand look at new Sotomayor High School on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD is set to open its 12th high school when classes start next week. KSAT 12 got a firsthand look at the new high school that was built to keep up with the growing population in the far West Side area. Sonia Sotomayor High School...
news4sanantonio.com
It's a bit more complicated than saying there's a teacher shortage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "There’s a lot involved with running a school these days, there’s a lot with being a teacher these days,” said Kelly Richers Superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary school. He points out there are numerous reasons for this year's teacher shortage. Experts...
KSAT 12
New nurse residency program at Baptist Health System to support early career hires
SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System officials say a new program will mentor and prepare incoming nurses for a field that draws in many but pushes out some people early in their careers. Kristen Fox, chief nursing officer at Northeast Baptist Hospital, has been in the field for 29...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
KSAT 12
San Antonio mother ‘clinging to life’ due to severe neglect from 3 adult children, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is “clinging to life” at a hospital after her three adult children severely neglected her, leading to her rapidly-declining health, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The three suspects are being held in the Bexar County Jail on a charge...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
WFAA
San Antonio Archbishop offers healing as classes resume at Uvalde catholic school
Schools are starting to go back in session in Uvalde. The Archbishop of San Antonio gave a special mass at a Uvalde catholic school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Tafolla Middle School students, staff to return to newly renovated campus
SAN ANTONIO – When Tafolla Middle School students return to school Tuesday, they will see a newly refurbished campus. Improvements have been made all over the place. There are renovated classrooms, interactive learning boards and a new cafeteria. The renovations were part of the 2016 bond and have been...
KSAT 12
City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed
San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's second-largest school district offers to pay for police training amid officer shortage
With schools hurting for workers and districts grappling with school security in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Northeast ISD's Police Department is offering to cover training costs for new cadets. According to details released Wednesday by the district, NEISD is offering to cover the cost of police academy training...
KSAT 12
San Antonio leaders, advocates work to improve affordable housing availability
SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders and housing advocates are working plans to reduce the affordable housing crisis now and in the long term. Haven for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the shelter is at 118 percent capacity. The increase in those seeking shelter can be attributed to several factors, such as the end of the eviction moratorium, rising inflation and the rising cost of housing.
Boy donates baggy filled with dollar bills he'd saved for one year to help feed dogs at shelter
SAN ANTONIO — The world would be a much better place if adults followed the same basic rules as children, such as sharing, being kind to one another, cleaning up after themselves, and loving animals. The related video above was originally published July 9, 2022. One San Antonio young...
KTSA
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
KSAT 12
St. Philip’s College honors military veteran, longtime community activist with tree dedication
SAN ANTONIO – St. Philip’s College honored its founding president on Thursday by hosting a day full of events, celebrating the college’s past, present and future. Local leaders and neighbors celebrated the completion of their state-of-the-art facilities as well as a military veteran, who spent his days helping underserved communities.
Comments / 0