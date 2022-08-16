Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMUR.com
Man pleads guilty in attempted theft of guns from store in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is expected to be sentenced in November after admitting to trying to steal guns from a store in New Hampshire. According to the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of New Hampshire, William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee.
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
Five suspects sought following armed robbery at gas station in Exeter, N.H.
Anyone with tips or information related to this incident is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, have released surveillance images of five suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station store clerk at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the...
York police investigate two commercial burglaries
YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department. On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Manchester police arrest man three hours after trying to serve arrest warrant
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody three hours after Manchester police tried to serve a search warrant. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the area of Maple and Merrimack streets Wednesday night after a man refused to turn himself in. He surrendered and police...
WPFO
Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old
SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Police have carried out a search as they continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry. It was reported that shots were fired at the bonfire in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside in Derry at about 11.20pm on Monday. Chief Inspector Michael...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Second Street man can’t get enough sauce, so he starts feeling employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at Canterbury cemetery
CONCORD, N.H. — Canterbury police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks. Justin Spencer, the frontman for...
manchesterinklink.com
Local and state police respond to call at Sununu Youth Center for reported disturbance
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Center on River Road for what was initially reported as a “riot.”. Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester Police dispatch log shows Manchester Police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.
mspnews.org
CAR DOOR OPENED INTO THE SIDE OF A PICKUP TRUCK LEADS TO MELEE WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE STABBED AND FIVE ARRESTED
Last night, August 14, shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway. The fight began after an argument between a group of young...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Franklin man accused of assaulting children ordered held without bail
CONCORD, N.H. — A Franklin man accused of threatening and assaulting multiple children is being held without bail. Andrew Trudell, 38, is being held without bail after new allegations were made by three children he knows about abuse claims dating back to 2019. According to court paperwork, Trudell is...
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
WMUR.com
Traffic circle in Nashua dedicated to late police officer
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua is honoring a former police officer who died in the line of duty. The traffic circle at the intersection of Main Street, South Main and Daniel Webster Highway is now named after Officer Edward "Rocky" Graziano. Graziano was on a motorcycle in August 1964 when...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 75-year-old Methuen woman
Massachusetts State Police canceled the Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman from Methuen on Tuesday.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
wabi.tv
Two people killed in Berwick crash identified
BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
N.H. authorities investigating after eggs were allegedly taken from a piping plover nest at Hampton Beach
Anyone with any information should contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for allegedly tampering with a state-endangered piping plover nest at Hampton Beach last month. Authorities believe two piping plover eggs may have...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for giving undercover officer money to launder
A man from Winthrop was sentenced to prison for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds.
Comments / 3