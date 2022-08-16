Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Giannis Antentokounmpo Expresses Interest in Playing for the Chicago Bulls Later in His Career
The ears of all Chicago Bulls fans across the world have perked. NBA Superstar, 2x league MVP, and a candidate for the best player on the planet, Giannis Antentokounmpo, has left the door open on one day playing for another franchise, specifically the Bulls. A reporter from Fox 32 Chicago...
Yardbarker
Report: Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Signs An Extension With Los Angeles Lakers
Former Miami Heat player LeBron James will play the next two years with the Los Angeles Lakers. James is expected to reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Lakers according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. James played with the Heat from 2010-14. This will mark his 20th season in the NBA that includes stints in Miami, Los Angeles and Cleveland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Is Stephen Curry in same tier as Kobe, Shaq and Duncan?
Stephen Curry is universally lauded as the best shooter in basketball history. And after adding his fourth career Larry O'Brien trophy to his hefty hardware collection, Curry's case as a top-10 player of all time gained a new level of steam. Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher already has the sharpshooting point guard in that company.
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Puts Steph Curry in the Same Class as Shaq and Kobe
Former Laker guard Derek Fisher gives high praise to Warriors guard Steph Curry and thinks he's in the same class as Kobe Bryant and Shaq.
Brian Windhorst Reveals Truth About LeBron James Relationship
For years, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst seemed to serve as the public's liaison for all things LeBron James. But during a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Windhorst revealed that his journalist/player relationship with LeBron isn't what it once was. He said he used to frequently message James,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Insider Reveals An Important LeBron James Homecoming
As always, there are a lot of storylines to follow with the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming season. Of course, the biggest question regarding the team will be if they can reverse the damage done last year and finally have a winning season again. There are also questions about...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Can Lakers make same commitment LeBron James made to them?
The guessing game around LeBron James' future came to an end Wednesday, when news broke that he agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a 15% trade kicker and could increase to more than $110 million with a rise in the...
On This Day In NBA History: August 18 - Larry Bird Retires After 13 Season
On this day in 1992, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA forward and 3-time NBA champion Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA as a player after 13 seasons.
NBC Sports
Notes from 2022 NBA schedule release: LeBron chasing Kareem, ‘baseball’ series
The full NBA schedule dropped on Wednesday, all 1,230 games. It’s a lot of information. Outside of the games you don’t want to miss, there’s a lot of ground to cover. So here are some news and notes from around the NBA about the schedule release. •...
What’s Next for LeBron and the Lakers?
King James has agreed to a two-year extension to stay in L.A. Here are three thoughts on the deal’s impact.
