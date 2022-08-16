ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Signs An Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James will play the next two years with the Los Angeles Lakers. James is expected to reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Lakers according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. James played with the Heat from 2010-14. This will mark his 20th season in the NBA that includes stints in Miami, Los Angeles and Cleveland.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Is Stephen Curry in same tier as Kobe, Shaq and Duncan?

Stephen Curry is universally lauded as the best shooter in basketball history. And after adding his fourth career Larry O'Brien trophy to his hefty hardware collection, Curry's case as a top-10 player of all time gained a new level of steam. Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher already has the sharpshooting point guard in that company.
NBA
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Reveals Truth About LeBron James Relationship

For years, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst seemed to serve as the public's liaison for all things LeBron James. But during a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Windhorst revealed that his journalist/player relationship with LeBron isn't what it once was. He said he used to frequently message James,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Reveals An Important LeBron James Homecoming

As always, there are a lot of storylines to follow with the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming season. Of course, the biggest question regarding the team will be if they can reverse the damage done last year and finally have a winning season again. There are also questions about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Can Lakers make same commitment LeBron James made to them?

The guessing game around LeBron James' future came to an end Wednesday, when news broke that he agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a 15% trade kicker and could increase to more than $110 million with a rise in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

