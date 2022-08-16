ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
raps.org

FDA warns two Massachusetts infusion pump makers owned by same CEO

Two infusion pump manufacturers were handed similar warning letters for multiple issues, including failing to take adequate corrective actions after receiving product complaints, following up on those complaints and addressing product failures. The companies are owned by Chaoyoung Lee and headquartered at the same address in Massachusetts. On 9 August...
NATICK, MA
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
WWLP

Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures

In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#Department Of Elementary
westernmassnews.com

Critical drought conditions causing concern for well owners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the critical drought in western Massachusetts drags on, many municipalities are under water restrictions and now, we’re finding some privately-owned wells are running dry. “We’ve had four wells that we’ve just drilled recently for people that have had zero water and that’s a panic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season

Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fallriverreporter.com

MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement

BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?

You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy