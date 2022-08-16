Read full article on original website
COVID-19 guidelines for Massachusetts schools K-12
Updated COVID-19 guidelines were issued to school districts across Massachusetts as students begin to prepare for returning in the fall.
FDA warns two Massachusetts infusion pump makers owned by same CEO
Two infusion pump manufacturers were handed similar warning letters for multiple issues, including failing to take adequate corrective actions after receiving product complaints, following up on those complaints and addressing product failures. The companies are owned by Chaoyoung Lee and headquartered at the same address in Massachusetts. On 9 August...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption
PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures
In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
Inspectors determine cause of Massachusetts highway sign collapse as inspections of others continue
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts highway engineers believe they know what caused an overhead sign to come crashing down onto an interstate last week and inspections of other signs have so far uncovered one other that needs to be torn down. An exit sign collapsed onto Interstate 190 southbound, just...
Mass. National Guard Called in to Fight Fire Burning for Over a Month in Rockport
The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help fight a wildfire that's been burning for five weeks in Rockport, officials announced Thursday, as more of the state plunged into severe drought. The Briarwood Fire has been burning above ground and underground across 19 acres, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
Critical drought conditions causing concern for well owners
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the critical drought in western Massachusetts drags on, many municipalities are under water restrictions and now, we’re finding some privately-owned wells are running dry. “We’ve had four wells that we’ve just drilled recently for people that have had zero water and that’s a panic...
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement
BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?
You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
