Pender County, NC

Juniper Road Two fire now 53% contained

By Jason O. Boyd
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATYcB_0hJ8Uo3a00

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Forest officials said the Juniper Road Two fire that’s been burning for a month in Pender County, not far from the Onslow County line, is now 53% contained.

An update was posted on the organization’s website about the fire, which has been burning in the Holly Shelter Game Land since Aug. 2 after a lightning strike. Officials believed they had it contained not long after the strike but dry conditions rekindled it.

Officials also said the fire remained at 1,226 acres in size as of Monday evening. Rain in the area of up to one-half inch has helped. However, officials said they remain vigilant with the efforts to bring the fire under control.

“We can’t get complacent. History tells us from previous wildfires in this area that the vegetation can dry out quickly and areas that are still smoldering within the fire imprint can reignite available fuels,” said Incident Commander Michael Cheek. “We’re grateful for the rain we’ve received, but we’re not turning our backs to this fire.

“With increased containment and rainfall, certain resources assigned to the incident are beginning to demobilize. Resources remaining on the incident include six tractor plows with six crewmen, one low ground pressure track vehicle, one scout and one lead plane, two single-engine air tankers, one helicopter, and 62 NCFS personnel.”

A flight restriction remains in place. All civilian aircraft are now allowed within five miles of the fire as to allow air support to battle the fire.

