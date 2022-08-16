ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners

The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police

PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road. A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water

Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ

