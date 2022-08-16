ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
riders on the storm
2d ago

they should be sent any one of many countries that share their same beliefs and way of life. they will not assimilate and are not wanted here.

ucci
2d ago

Send them to DC, NYC, Martha’s Vineyard, Seattle, San Fran, or any other place. Maybe even Alaska’s coldest frontier. Don’t want them here!

Shawney Tackett
2d ago

This is so wrong of my country.Because they should not be in our country draining what money we make to keep them.God help out our country.We have the right to stand up or not!!?

Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
Ohio Capital Journal

After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts

The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wksu.org

Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
thecentersquare.com

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
