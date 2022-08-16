Read full article on original website
riders on the storm
2d ago
they should be sent any one of many countries that share their same beliefs and way of life. they will not assimilate and are not wanted here.
ucci
2d ago
Send them to DC, NYC, Martha’s Vineyard, Seattle, San Fran, or any other place. Maybe even Alaska’s coldest frontier. Don’t want them here!
Shawney Tackett
2d ago
This is so wrong of my country.Because they should not be in our country draining what money we make to keep them.God help out our country.We have the right to stand up or not!!?
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
wyso.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wksu.org
Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new survey shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers, despite all the political furor over critical race theory and curriculum. We’re talking about that support on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, this week...
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
Mysterious E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan; CDC investigating
Health officials are working to figure out the source an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in Ohio and Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. According to the...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
wksu.org
As school year starts in Ohio, districts struggling with thousands of open teaching positions
As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them. Districts are still struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the school year gets underway. The state’s largest teachers’ union says people are quitting teaching or not even choosing the profession...
Mysterious E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio Sickens Over A Dozen People
9 people have been hospitalized.
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan, source unknown
An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.
Federal prosecutor asks Ohio utilities commission to freeze investigations into House Bill 6 scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A federal prosecutor has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, saying it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. In a letter to PUCO commissioners sent this week, Kenneth Parker, U.S. attorney for...
