Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Rams Are Reportedly Waiving A Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
Teams have to trim their rosters down by Tuesday's deadline. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, are waiving a veteran quarterback. That quarterback is 27-year-old Luis Perez. Perez is one of several players the Rams are waiving this Tuesday to get down to 85 players on the roster. Los Angeles still has three quarterbacks on the roster, including Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Legend Joe Theismann Mentoring Chase Young
More developments, and a legendary visitor, at Washington Commanders practice Wednesday.
Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague
The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in Max Borghi.
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
Lions Move On from Two Members of Roster
The Detroit Lions' roster is currently set at 85 players.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Yardbarker
Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints picked up offensive lineman Derrick Kelly off waivers from the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. To make room for Kelly, the Saints placed DT Jaleel Johnson on season-ending injured reserve. This is the 27-year-old Kelly's second stint with New Orleans. An undrafted rookie out of...
AthlonSports.com
Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
Yardbarker
Titans Trade for Safety Tyree Gillespie
The Tennessee Titans completed a trade today with the Las Vegas Raiders. They have acquired Safety Tyree Gillespie. The Titans will send a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Raiders for Gillespie’s services. Gillespie played college at Missouri and was drafted by the Raiders in...
WATCH: Patriots vs. Panthers Training Camp FIGHT Involving Starting WR
Follow along as the New England Patriots continue the process of building their 2022 roster
NBC Sports
Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected
The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out. In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the...
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
REPORT: Karl Joseph's Injury is Season-Ending
We won't be seeing Karl Joseph on the field in 2022.
CBS Sports
Rams set to become first team to play 10 regular season games in home stadium since 1929
The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory as defending champions, becoming the first Super Bowl champion to play nine home games in a regular season thanks to the NFL schedule being increased to 17 games (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played eight home games last year as defending champions). Thanks...
Raiders First Wave of Roster Cuts
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a surprising move of releasing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, among the first wave of roster cuts.
NBC Sports
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
