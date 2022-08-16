ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
AthlonSports.com

Rams Are Reportedly Waiving A Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday

Teams have to trim their rosters down by Tuesday's deadline. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, are waiving a veteran quarterback. That quarterback is 27-year-old Luis Perez. Perez is one of several players the Rams are waiving this Tuesday to get down to 85 players on the roster. Los Angeles still has three quarterbacks on the roster, including Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
Washington State
AthlonSports.com

Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday

The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Titans Trade for Safety Tyree Gillespie

The Tennessee Titans completed a trade today with the Las Vegas Raiders. They have acquired Safety Tyree Gillespie. The Titans will send a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Raiders for Gillespie’s services. Gillespie played college at Missouri and was drafted by the Raiders in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?

Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
CLEVELAND, OH

