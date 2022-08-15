Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Food production impacting Earth and its natural processes
Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
Science Daily
Discovery of a long-nosed 'shrew mouse' on a mountain in the Philippines will help protect giant eagles
They might not get as much attention as the Amazon Rainforest or the Great Barrier Reef, but the mountains of the Philippines are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Inch for inch, these misty cloud forests are home to more unique species of mammals per square mile than anywhere else on Earth. Finding these mammals, most of which are tiny and hard to spot, is difficult work for even the most seasoned scientists. But the late biologist Danilo Balete had a special knack for field work. One of the mice he discovered has been revealed to be not just a new species, but a whole new genus.
Science Daily
Better wildlife observation with new counting method
Are wildlife populations in Sweden increasing or decreasing? It is difficult to count wild animals, but the amount harvested through hunting gives an indication. Now, these statistics can be made clearer and more useful, thanks to a new model developed by Swedish researchers to count how many wild animals are hunted.
Science Daily
Seeing universe's most massive known star
Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the Universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
Science Daily
Breaking in a new planet
The harder you hit something -- a ball, a walnut, a geode -- the more likely it is to break open. Or, if not break open, at least lose a little bit of its structural integrity, the way baseball players pummel new gloves to make them softer and more flexible. Cracks, massive or tiny, form and bear a silent, permanent witness to the impact.
Science Daily
Exploring 'walking' sharks on the move in early life stages
A newly-discovered walking shark that breaks all of the rules for survival is the focus of a first-of-its-kind study by Florida Atlantic University and collaborators in Australia. Researchers investigated how walking and swimming changes in the epaulette shark's (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) early development. This small (about 3 feet), reef-dwelling, benthic shark walks both in and out of water by wriggling its body and pushing with its paddle-shaped fins.
Science Daily
Forecasting the future to help protect monarch butterflies
The outlook for monarch butterflies isn't great right now. In fact, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, just added North America's monarchs to its list of endangered species. With news like this, it can be easy to overlook the reasons to be hopeful that we can...
Science Daily
To bee or not to bee
In the high elevations of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado -- known as alpine regions -- bumblebees have adapted to living above the timberline, where temperatures are traditionally cold and the summer growing season that their survival depends on is short. But a new study by scientists at University of...
Science Daily
Museum collections indicate bees increasingly stressed by changes in climate over the past 100 years
Scientists from Imperial College London and the Natural History Museum today published two concurrent papers analysing UK bumblebee populations. The first investigated the morphology (body shapes) of bee specimens dating back to 1900. Using digital images, the group first investigated the asymmetry in bumblebee wings as an indicator of stress. High asymmetry (very differently shaped right and left wings) indicates the bees experienced stress during development -- an external factor that affected their normal growth.
Science Daily
Which animals can best withstand climate change?
Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises -- and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said...
Science Daily
Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions
National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Science Daily
Noise affects life on the seafloor
Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Oceans have their own unique soundscape. Many marine organisms, for example, use sound for echolocation, navigation or communication with conspecifics. In recent decades, however, more and more sounds caused by human activities are permeating the waters. A study by the Alfred Wegener Institute now presents evidence that these sounds affect some invertebrates that live in and on the seafloor in ways that important functions they provide for their ecosystems may be impacted.
Science Daily
Shark depredation impacts support for shark conservation
Conflict between shark populations and fishing communities is reported to be rising within one of the world's first shark sanctuaries. Fishers say increasing shark populations have reduced catch and income, according to Newcastle University research. Shark populations around the world are in rapid decline, with 24% of all shark species...
Science Daily
Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe
If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists at UCLA and Northwestern University have developed a simple way...
Science Daily
Scientists create new map of the developing cerebral cortex
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have mapped the surface of the cortex of the young human brain with unprecedented resolution, revealing the development of key functional regions from two months before birth to two years after. The new cortical development mapping, reported online in the Proceedings of the...
Science Daily
Mosquitoes have neuronal fail-safes to make sure they can always smell humans
When female mosquitoes are looking for a human to bite, they smell a unique cocktail of body odors that we emit into the air. These odors then stimulate receptors in the mosquitoes' antenna. Scientists have tried deleting these receptors in attempts to make humans undetectable to mosquitoes. However, even after...
Science Daily
Exploring quantum electron highways with laser light
Topological insulators, or TIs, have two faces: Electrons flow freely along their surface edges, like cars on a superhighway, but can't flow through the interior of the material at all. It takes a special set of conditions to create this unique quantum state -- part electrical conductor, part insulator -- which researchers hope to someday exploit for things like spintronics, quantum computing and quantum sensing. For now, they're just trying to understand what makes TIs tick.
Science Daily
CRISPR-based tech targets global crop pest
Applying new CRISPR-based technology to a broad agricultural need, researchers at the University of California San Diego have set their aims on a worldwide pest known to decimate valuable food crops. Nikolay Kandul, Omar Akbari and their colleagues first demonstrated the precision-guided sterile insect technique, or pgSIT, in Drosophila melanogaster,...
Science Daily
How do you take a better image of atom clouds? Mirrors -- lots of mirrors
When it goes online, the MAGIS-100 experiment at the Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and its successors will explore the nature of gravitational waves and search for certain kinds of wavelike dark matter. But first, researchers need to figure out something pretty basic: how to get good photographs of the clouds of atoms at the heart of their experiment.
Science Daily
Compost to computer: Bio-based materials used to salvage rare earth elements
What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Penn State researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions. Their findings, available...
