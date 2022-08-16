Read full article on original website
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
gmauthority.com
Exploding Chevy Traverse Airbag Triggers Lawsuit In Michigan
A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors in Michigan over claims that a defective airbag contributed to the death of a woman who was involved in a crash in her Chevy Traverse mid-size crossover last summer. According to an Associated Press report, Michigan resident Marlene Beaudoin was driving her...
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
New Cadillac, Buick And GMC Buyers MUST Pay For GM's $1,500 OnStar Subscription
The $1,500 equipment is now included in the price of all new GMC and Buick vehicles. Owners don't have to use it, but a vehicle can't be ordered without it. Buick and GMC started in June, the Cadillac Escalade in July. There's no denying that General Motors is at a...
GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Ranger Will Debut North American Variant Of All-New Midsize Pickup
Over the past few months, Ford Authority has received a not-insignificant amount of letters asking when the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger will launch in North America, since Ford has already debuted the next-gen Ranger in a few worldwide markets. So, we’re here to set the record straight about the 2024 Ford Ranger, specifically as it relates to its production and launch timeframes.
fordauthority.com
1.7 Million Ford Fusion / Lincoln MKZ Sedans Under NHTSA Investigation
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a pair of investigations into various Blue Oval models in recent times, including a recall related to faulty door latches on certain Ford Focus, Ford Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ models that it closed earlier this year, as well as another investigation into select 2021 Ford Bronco models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost that have experienced engine failures. Now, 1.7 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans are being investigated by the NHTSA as well, this time for front brake hoses that could rupture prematurely.
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed
Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
GM Recalls Nearly a Half a Million Vehicles Over Seatbelt Issue
General Motors has announced a massive vehicle recall due to a seatbelt issue. According to KATC TV3, the recall affects more thank 480,000 GM vehicles, including some Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC-branded SUVs. The National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration announced the recall late last week. The root of the recall,...
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles
The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
Most fuel-efficient trucks – from Jeep’s pickup to Ford’s hybrid Maverick
IT’S time to shatter the myth that all trucks are gas-guzzling machines. Here’s your look at the seven most fuel-efficient trucks available. The fact that Jeep sells a pickup truck may come as a surprise — but the real shock lies in this vehicle’s fuel economy.
fordauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV Debuts As New Ford Mustang Mach-E Rival
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV was revealed last month as an all-electric version of the ICE-powered Blazer crossover and a direct rival to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with a high-performance SS variant to boot. Now, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) has been unveiled as the brand’s first-ever pursuit-rated all-electric vehicle, giving law enforcement agencies more choices in that regard. It also figures to compete directly with the Mach-E, as though Ford has only built one prototype police version of that model, a number of agencies have already added the EV crossover to their fleets, while the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro PPV remains the only official all-electric police offering from The Blue Oval at the moment.
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials said several people were killed when two planes collided while attempting to land at an airport in western California. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport, located about 45 miles south of San Jose. "We have reports of multiple fatalities,"...
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
