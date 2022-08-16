ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on IR after failed trade

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was placed on injured reserve.

The move follows the Dolphins’ attempt to trade Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023, only to have the handshake deal overturned due to a failed physical.

Shaheen, 27, reverted to the Miami roster. He had not missed any time in training camp but reportedly failed the physical due to a pre-existing knee injury.

He caught 12 passes for 110 yards in 12 games with Miami last season. A second-round pick by Chicago in 2017, Shaheen has 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns in 55 games (25 starts) with the Bears (2017-19) and Dolphins.

Shaheen was listed fifth on the depth chart released last weekend by Miami.

Houston was looking for depth after Antony Auclair was sidelined by a knee injury.

–Field Level Media

