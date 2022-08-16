ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Killers sentenced in murder of Chandler police officer

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9KIk_0hJ8TVCS00

The final two defendants in the 2010 killing of Chandler police officer Carlos Ledesma have been sentenced and will spend decades behind bars.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Corey Royalty, 50, and Jerry Cockhearn, 37, have been sentenced to 43 years to life in prison and 38 years to life in prison, respectively.

Royalty must serve 43 years and Cockhearn 38 years before the possibility of release, authorities said.

Ledesma was killed in July 2010 and two other officers were injured during a planned armed robbery that involved 10 co-conspirators, two of whom died that day in addition to Ledesma, according to a release issued Monday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

In May, a Maricopa County Jury found both Royalty and Cockhearn guilty of eight felony counts, including three counts of first-degree murder.

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan and Ledesma’s widow were in the courtroom to witness the sentencing that occurred last month, the release stated.

"Holding those responsible for the murder of Chandler Police Detective Carlos Ledesma has been a frustrating and emotional process,” Duggan said.

"Twelve years later, the Ledesma family and the men and women of the Chandler Police Department finally have a sense of closure."

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell stated in the release: “The death or injury of any officer in this community is a tragedy. The men and women of law enforcement put their life on the line every day to keep our community safe but, the reality that some may not return home at the end of a shift is occurring all too often in Maricopa County.”

“Ensuring that these dangerous individuals will not be allowed to walk the streets where these brave officers were gunned down is possible because of the hard work by Chandler police and prosecutors in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the patience and grace of these officers’ families.

“I applaud their efforts and pray for the family of officer Ledesma who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Crime & Safety
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother

Ms. Wheelchair Arizona titleholder, Brooke Brown, needs your help to win the People's Choice Award. Higley High School student uses her passion for graphic design towards Something Good. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST. |. Lili Valencia is being recognized in a national program utilizing her skills in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Police#Killers#Prison#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Cop Who Mocked Muslims on Social Media Still Fighting Discipline

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 18 to reflect that Juan Hernandez served a 40-hour suspension for the offensive social media posts. Three years after a sergeant's bigoted Facebook posts helped spark a scandal in the Phoenix Police Department, an appeals court has allowed his lawsuit against the city, which alleges First Amendment violations, to move forward.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage police defend officers involved in melee during elementary school lockdown

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are defending their officers’ actions following a lockdown and melee in front of Thompson Ranch Elementary School last Friday morning. Arizona’s Family spoke with one of the family members who police say will be charged in connection with the incident. Darlene Gonzales said she didn’t push past officers or use violence of any kind. However, El Mirage police said the body camera video will show otherwise.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy