ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
dogster.com

Special Behavioral Problems in Small Dog Breeds

Fear-based aggressive dog behavior, resource guarding and barking are common problems seen in small dogs. Imagine living in a world from 8 inches off the ground. That’s what it’s like for small dog breeds. If I were to see the world through a small dog’s perspective, I might feel pretty vulnerable because everyone, every dog and everything is way larger than I am. It can be a pretty daunting place to be. From this perspective of vulnerability, and the inability of many small dog guardians to see the world through their eyes, small dogs are left to fend for themselves.
ANIMALS
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
petpress.net

The 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds in the World

There are a lot of cat breeds that come under the category of the most expensive cat breeds in the world. There is no doubt that they are beautiful and elegant but these luxurious cats do come at a huge cost. There are a lot of factors that one has...
PETS
One Green Planet

Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Education#Veterinary Clinic#Veterinary Care#Cat#Animal Behavior#Dog#Dvm360#Felines Often
The Independent

Want a healthy breakfast? Eat Cheerios or salmon and avoid eggs, study says

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can be the hardest to have – especially if you need a breakfast on the go.With little time in the morning, breakfast often becomes a meal of convenience, where you will lather a piece of toast with jam or pour yourself a bowl of cereal like corn flakes.However, a new “Food Compass” has pinpointed the healthiest foods to have for breakfast – and jam and corn flakes do not make the cut.Instead, scientists at Tufts University have pointed to foods like raw salmon or avocado...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PetsRadar

Best interactive cat toys: Help your cat stay mentally sharp

Purchasing a few of the best interactive cat toys is well worth the investment if you're looking for a fun way to keep your feline friend mentally and physically stimulated throughout the day. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, interactive options provide your kitty with an opportunity to entertain themselves during those times when you're out of the house.
PETS
PetsRadar

Best dry cat food: Give kitties quality kibble

Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dogs Refuse to Sit in the Dirt While Camping and We're So Here For It

We love the great outdoors, but even we have to admit that camping is a pretty acquired taste. Not everyone can do a full night sleeping on the ground, creepy crawlers in your sleeping bag, or spending the night without AC. Just like two dogs on TikTok, who were not feeling Mother Nature and cracked their owners up with their refusal to even sit on the ground.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
PetsRadar

Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable

Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
PETS
Bay Area Entertainer

The Ten Commandments of Dog Ownersip

1. My life is likely to last 10-15 years. Any separation from you will be very hard and painful for me. Remember that before you adopt me. 2. Give me time to understand what you want from me. Please be patient with me.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy