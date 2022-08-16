Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Warm with temps near 90 and mostly sunny Thursday in Maryland
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be mostly sunny and warm as the humidity begins to climb sending temps into the upper 80's. It will be clear and dry on Friday as temps top out in the 90's. The weekend will be hot as well but there are chances for...
Wbaltv.com
Passing showers possible for Maryland with temps in mid 80's
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be partly cloudy with possible afternoon showers and temps in the mid 80's. It will be warming up to end the week as we will see temps back into the upper 80's for Thursday and Friday. It will also be mostly sunny and dry...
Wbaltv.com
Cooler yet comfortable in Maryland with temps in the mid 80's
Meteorologist Tony Pann says it will be partly sunny and comfortable temps around the mid 80's for most of Maryland. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers through the rest of the evening. Thursday and Friday will be clear and dry as temps warm back up to the...
WTOP
Farmers’ Almanac forecasts early winter weather turning ‘unreasonably cold’ in early 2023
“Unreasonably cold” is how the Farmers’ Almanac is characterizing the weather prediction for the D.C. area as it settles in 2023. It’s a difference between cold and bitter cold, and the Farmer’s Almanac 2023 edition says you better be ready to “shake, shiver and shovel,” managing editor Sandi Duncan said.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
WTOP
2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only
One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
Officials urge Marylanders: "Destroy all lanternfly"
First there were the cicadas, and now the state of Maryland is warning of a new pest that's taking over the region. It's the spotted lanternfly
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns
Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
WBOC
Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders on Thursday to announce a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.
foxbaltimore.com
O's announce a retail sports lounge is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in '23
While being able to place sports bets in the state of Maryland with the click of your phone or device is months away, another in-person sports book is coming to the state. The Orioles announced a retail sports lounge is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2023. Licensing...
foxbaltimore.com
Shuttered Bowleys Quarters power station set for implosion Friday morning
A shuttered power station in Bowley Quarters is set for implosion Friday morning, Baltimore County police said. Police said the C.P. Crane Power Station will be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Police said that officers would begin securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Carroll Island Road at Seneca Park Road will be closed.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Man, Young Girl Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Maryland Truck Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man and young girl have been hospitalized in critical condition after a pick-up truck fire left them both with severe burns in Maryland, the state fire marshal said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, first responders in Garrett County were called to the 100 block of South Second Street in Oakland, where there was a report of a truck that was engulfed in flames.
foxbaltimore.com
World's largest moth found in Washington state, first US reported sighting
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — The largest moth in the world has been found in Washington state, and officials are working to find out if it was alone or if there are more living there. An atlas moth found in Bellevue was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture...
dsp.delaware.gov
Traffic Advisory- US 113 Southbound and Northbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision
Selbyville, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious injury collision on US 113 southbound in the area of McCabe Road. As a result, the southbound and northbound lanes of US 113 will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
The Maryland State Fair returns for 3 full weekends of fun
Find out what's happening at this year's Maryland State Fair. See what's new and remember what's classic and also take a look at what artist will be stopping by to perform.
