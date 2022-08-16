ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Warm with temps near 90 and mostly sunny Thursday in Maryland

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be mostly sunny and warm as the humidity begins to climb sending temps into the upper 80's. It will be clear and dry on Friday as temps top out in the 90's. The weekend will be hot as well but there are chances for...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Passing showers possible for Maryland with temps in mid 80's

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be partly cloudy with possible afternoon showers and temps in the mid 80's. It will be warming up to end the week as we will see temps back into the upper 80's for Thursday and Friday. It will also be mostly sunny and dry...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Cooler yet comfortable in Maryland with temps in the mid 80's

Meteorologist Tony Pann says it will be partly sunny and comfortable temps around the mid 80's for most of Maryland. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers through the rest of the evening. Thursday and Friday will be clear and dry as temps warm back up to the...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only

One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns

Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
foxbaltimore.com

Shuttered Bowleys Quarters power station set for implosion Friday morning

A shuttered power station in Bowley Quarters is set for implosion Friday morning, Baltimore County police said. Police said the C.P. Crane Power Station will be imploded at 8 a.m. Friday weather permitting. Police said that officers would begin securing the site starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Carroll Island Road at Seneca Park Road will be closed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Man, Young Girl Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Maryland Truck Blaze: Fire Marshal

A man and young girl have been hospitalized in critical condition after a pick-up truck fire left them both with severe burns in Maryland, the state fire marshal said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, first responders in Garrett County were called to the 100 block of South Second Street in Oakland, where there was a report of a truck that was engulfed in flames.
OAKLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy