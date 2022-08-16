ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Walla Walla Public Schools receives $2.25M for after school programs

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Four elementary schools in Walla Walla will grow their after school education programs for the next five years through funding from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative. Walla Walla Public Schools received a $2.25 million grant from the initiative, with a $450,000 disbursement each year for five years.
Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support

RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
Mukilteo holds its first Korean American Appreciation Day

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 18, 2022—Mukilteo celebrated its first ever, Korean American Appreciation Day at Kamiak High School, Saturday, August 13. It was emceed by Mukilteo Councilman Jason Moon, the council’s first Korean American member, and organized in partnership with the newly formed Mukilteo Korean Community Association. Around 400...
Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit launched to save lives

EVERETT, Wash., August 18, 2022 – On August 16, the Everett Police Department, Lynnwood Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish County Prosecutors Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, launched a Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit to target the rise in violent crime, especially crimes involving firearms.
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
Fire risks heightened by dragging chains

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
