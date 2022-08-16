Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla Public Schools receives $2.25M for after school programs
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Four elementary schools in Walla Walla will grow their after school education programs for the next five years through funding from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative. Walla Walla Public Schools received a $2.25 million grant from the initiative, with a $450,000 disbursement each year for five years.
KEPR
Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support
RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: County approves $20 million purchase of bridge-housing units
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 17, 2022 – After approximately 2 hours of public testimony, the Snohomish County Council with a vote of 3-2 today, will move forward with the agreement to purchase two hotels to significantly boost bridge housing with access to behavioral health services within the County. “The...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mukilteo holds its first Korean American Appreciation Day
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 18, 2022—Mukilteo celebrated its first ever, Korean American Appreciation Day at Kamiak High School, Saturday, August 13. It was emceed by Mukilteo Councilman Jason Moon, the council’s first Korean American member, and organized in partnership with the newly formed Mukilteo Korean Community Association. Around 400...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit launched to save lives
EVERETT, Wash., August 18, 2022 – On August 16, the Everett Police Department, Lynnwood Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish County Prosecutors Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, launched a Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit to target the rise in violent crime, especially crimes involving firearms.
Kennewick Council reaches split decision on public prayer. Would it be divisive?
“We have divisiveness in our community and it isn’t because of prayer,” said one councilman.
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
Update | Dementia patient found after missing overnight from Richland nursing facility
He was last seen at midnight.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
KEPR
Fire risks heightened by dragging chains
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Tri-City Herald
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and although tsunamis are rarer than earthquakes, they have happened in Washington and will likely happen again. Washington is at a higher risk for tsunamis and earthquakes because of the Cascadia Subduction...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, a multi-vehicle collision took place in Tacoma leading to the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5. The crash was caused by racing, according to the WSP. According to the statement, three cars were racing before the crash. The cars crashed into...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
