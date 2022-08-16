Who will be Penn State football’s defensive MVP? Previewing the Nittany Lions’ 2022 season

Penn State football is now just over two weeks from opening its season against Purdue on Sept. 1 and the team is coming into focus. Last week, we projected who the Nittany Lions’ offensive MVP would be, with five different choices. This week, we look at the defense and project our MVP on that side of the ball — with a near consensus on that person and his talent.

Jon Sauber: S Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown has established himself as the best player on Penn State’s defense and one of the most impactful on the roster. He’s elite in coverage, where he’s one of the best in the country at tracking the ball in the air and hauling in interceptions. He has the size and athleticism to stay with opponents in man coverage on top of playing the ball so well when it’s up for grabs. Brown can defend the run too, stepping into the box and stopping running backs in their tracks with his strength and tackling ability.

The senior safety can play all over the defensive backfield but will be the undisputed leader in the backend at safety. He’s not just the best safety on the roster by a wide margin — he might also be the best safety in the country.

Even though Brown is the consensus choice here, there are still plenty of other talented players on defense for Penn State that could have a major impact. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., linebacker Curtis Jacobs, defensive end Adisa Isaac and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher will help lead what could be one of the best defenses in the country.

Penn State safeties Keaton Ellis and Ji’Ayir Brown run a drill during spring football practice on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Kyle J. Andrews: S Ji’Ayir Brown

Who else could it be except for Brown? Do you need him to make a play as a tackler? He had 73 total tackles (61 solo) and one for loss. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz wants, in the words of professional wrestler John Cena, “ruthless aggression.” Brown plays with it — having a nose for the football with a country-leading six interceptions and 112 return yards and a touchdown to boot. Here goes three more things — Brown had five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 2021. He’s primed to unleash more havoc on offenses.

Josh Moyer: DT PJ Mustipher

Who’s the best player on this defense? CB Joey Porter. But that’s not the question. Much like offensive linemen, it’s difficult for corners to make an easy-to-see impact — no corner has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year since Wisconsin’s Jamar Fletcher in 2000 — so I’m going a more conventional route here on the defensive line.

Passers can avoid Porter. Runners won’t be able to escape DT PJ Mustipher.

The 321-pound fifth-year senior was one of 12 Lombardi Award semifinalists last year, before an injury put an end to his season after six starts. He might not jump off the stat sheet either, but there aren’t many returning PSU starters that garnered national award consideration. (He was also a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.) He’s a tough leader, one of the best run-stuffers in his draft class , and the coaching staff is expecting a lot out of him this year. I am too.

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher during a drill during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Bret Pallotto: S Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown’s 2021 season was something not seen at Penn State in more than a decade. His six interceptions — which tied him for first in the country — were the most by a Nittany Lion since 2006. He was also the first with six interceptions and two fumble recoveries since 2005.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound senior returns after playing in each of Penn State’s 22 games over the past two seasons. He’s positioned to be one of the best safeties in the country with a call from an NFL team in his future.

But he’ll first look to anchor that unit that appears poised to carry the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Matt DiSanto: S Ji’Ayir Brown

I can’t imagine I’ll be the only one to forecast Ji’Ayir Brown as Penn State’s defensive MVP. Now a senior, Brown has a chance to assume a true leadership role for the Nittany Lions, and it’s hard to imagine that extra responsibility won’t translate into more production on the gridiron.

Brown already has experience as a starting safety, and he led the nation with six interceptions last season. More importantly, he’s shown the ability to produce game-changing plays — just look at his game-winning interception to ice Penn State’s win on the road against Wisconsin in 2021. With defensive coordinator Manny Diaz now running the show, I expect Brown to flourish as the Nittany Lions’ best defender.