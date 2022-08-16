Read full article on original website
Boone's Autumn Nigro-Weaver named National 'Miss Amazing' Queen, first deaf winner
In January 2022, Autumn Nigro-Weaver of Boone was named Amazing Iowa Senior Miss. Last month, she traveled to Nashville to compete on the national stage, where she took home the honor of National Miss Amazing Senior Miss Queen. The organization’s objective is: “Ensuring equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to...
26th annual Senior Variety Show in Ames includes 98-year-old Songbird Alice Thompson
At age 98, Alice Thompson has performed in the Senior Variety Show for all of its 25 years. And she’s ready for show number 26. The show, which features performers age 60 and older, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Ames City Auditorium, 520 Sixth St.
Kimberly “Kim” Collier Moore
Kimberly “Kim” Collier Moore, age 50, of Woodward, Iowa passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, following a hard battle with ovarian cancer. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 20, 2022, at Woodward United Methodist Church in Woodward, IA from 1 to 3 p.m. Kimberly Faye Collier...
New elementary school, 'Learning Hub' buildings in Boone get names, one after a state park
The replacement for two Boone elementary schools and the new home of an alternative learning center both had their names revealed Wednesday. Lacey Dreeszen, a districtwide English language learner teacher, said Ledges Elementary School "represents our area, for sure." Ledges — currently under construction near the intersection of Hancock Drive...
Ronald John Santi
Ronald John Santi, 81, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1941, in Boone County, Iowa, the son of John and Catherine (Carroll) Santi. According to Ron’s wishes, his body has been donated...
