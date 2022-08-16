ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Boone News-Republican

Boone's Autumn Nigro-Weaver named National 'Miss Amazing' Queen, first deaf winner

In January 2022, Autumn Nigro-Weaver of Boone was named Amazing Iowa Senior Miss. Last month, she traveled to Nashville to compete on the national stage, where she took home the honor of National Miss Amazing Senior Miss Queen. The organization’s objective is: “Ensuring equal opportunities for girls with disabilities to...
BOONE, IA
Boone News-Republican

Kimberly “Kim” Collier Moore

Kimberly “Kim” Collier Moore, age 50, of Woodward, Iowa passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, following a hard battle with ovarian cancer. A celebration of life will be held Aug. 20, 2022, at Woodward United Methodist Church in Woodward, IA from 1 to 3 p.m. Kimberly Faye Collier...
WOODWARD, IA
Boone News-Republican

New elementary school, 'Learning Hub' buildings in Boone get names, one after a state park

The replacement for two Boone elementary schools and the new home of an alternative learning center both had their names revealed Wednesday. Lacey Dreeszen, a districtwide English language learner teacher, said Ledges Elementary School "represents our area, for sure." Ledges — currently under construction near the intersection of Hancock Drive...
BOONE, IA
Boone News-Republican

Ronald John Santi

Ronald John Santi, 81, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1941, in Boone County, Iowa, the son of John and Catherine (Carroll) Santi. According to Ron’s wishes, his body has been donated...
BOONE, IA

