ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up

The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants

The New York Yankees have struggled in the second half of the season and the fanbase hasn’t shied away from voicing their frustrations. Despite the Yankees being the first team to reach 70 wins this season, that didn’t stop fans from starting a “Fire Aaron Boone” chant during their game on Wednesday against the Rays. […] The post ‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy