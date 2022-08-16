Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal At Starz
Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire. Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended...
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
KOFXV Team Awakened Orochi Release Aug 8
New DLC Teams and Season Two for KOFXV were revealed at EVO 2022 SNK Panel, including the release date for Team Awakened Orochi on Aug 8. While pools were underway SNK, a panel full of news for King of Fighters XV, and other SNK titles were up on the main stage at Mandalay Bay.
New Fatal Fury/Garou Title in Development
At Evo 2022, SNK teases that the newest Fatal Fury/Garou title is in development. The game will be a sequel to the 1999 arcade title Garou: Mark of the Wolves from SNK. It’ll also serve as the newest title in the Fatal Fury franchise. Returning After 23 Years. Fatal...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Red Woods Free Online
Cast: Michael Barnett Brian E. Stead Jacquelynn Ware Justin Rose Michael Cruse. A group of urbex enthusiasts travel to the backwoods of Appalachia to capture footage of abandoned houses, when they unwittingly become the subjects of a much darker video - made by a different kind of "enthusiast". Is Red...
Bridget Launches Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 2
Releasing a day after Evo Grand Finals, Bridget from Guilty Gear launches Season 2 for Guilty Gear -Strive-. The announcement came before the intense top 8 for Guilty Gear -Strive- at Evo 2022. The game’s producer Ken Miyauchi came onto the stage and introduced a new music video for the...
IGN
Save 40% Off a 1 Year HBO Max Subscription and Stream Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon on August 21
HBO is offering a new discounted rate if you sign up and prepay for 1 year of its HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max is normally $9.99/month ($119.88/yr) for the ad-supported plan and $14.99/month ($179.88/yr) for the ad-free plan. With this deal you'd be paying $69.99 for 1 year of the ad-supported plan or $104.99 for 1 year of the ad-free plan. That's a whopping 41.6% off discount! You'd basically be paying for 7 months of service and getting 5 months free. The promotion period starts now and ends on October 30, 2022.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Martin Short proves how to (t)werk out the answer on Password
Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short (t)werks out a win, at least in one round, in our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Password. On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit's dramatic dinner party wraps up, but not before Crystal learns about the gossip being spread about her. Things are heating up at summer camp, but cooling down with the stage production of Frozen on the new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins Free Online
Cast: Fred Ward Joel Grey Wilford Brimley J.A. Preston George Coe. An officially "dead" cop is trained to become an extraordinary unique assassin in service of the US President. Is Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins in its online library...
Mash and Neco-Arc Released Aug. 19 for Melty Blood
The newest characters for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Neco-Arc, and Mash Kyrielight will release on Aug. 19. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes: Ninjas Unite
The new League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes address many of the frustrations players have had with the game for a long time. There’s a massive amount in these League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes. League...
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities so far.
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Skins 2022 Leaked?
League of Legends was one of the first games to have detailed skins for their characters. The Riot skins team continues to push out new ones for fans every couple of weeks. Sometimes these skins feel like fillers and other times they are for major events. While they may not like it, with a company as big as Riot Games, leaks are going to happen. With that, here is the latest skin leak, League of Legends Spirit Blossom skins might be coming back in 2022.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Hulu, and More in August 2022
It's almost dragon time, folks! HBO's House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that's somehow highly anticipated and anxiously feared at the same time, will premiere Sunday, and while it's clearly the biggest release of the month (no offense, Hulu's spicy food dating show Hotties), it's not the only new movie or show to watch. With half of August to go, you can still look forward to Season 2 of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, FX on Hulu's The Patient, Netflix's fantasy series Lost Ollie, and Apple TV+'s dark comedy Bad Sisters. This summer is gonna last foreverrrrrrrr!
TV Fanatic
Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 10 Online
Watch In The Dark Season 4 Episode 10 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the In The Dark S4E10 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 10, Murphy and Darnell come face to face...
