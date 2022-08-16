Read full article on original website
Samurai Shodown Crosses Over With The King of Fighters XV
Team Samurai crosses over with The King of Fighters XV, featuring characters from SNK’s Samurai Showdown. Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli, from the Samurai Shodown, appear as Team Samurai, the final team for season one of KOFXV. Samurai Shodown, also known as Samurai Spirits in Japan is another SNK fighting...
New Season 2 DLC and Crossplay For KOFXV in 2023
SNK release details about season 2 for KOFXV including new DLC characters, and crossplay in 2023. While pools were underway SNK, a panel full of news for King of Fighters XV, and other SNK titles were up on the main stage at Mandalay Bay. Alongside news regarding team pass 2,...
KOFXV Team Awakened Orochi Release Aug 8
New DLC Teams and Season Two for KOFXV were revealed at EVO 2022 SNK Panel, including the release date for Team Awakened Orochi on Aug 8. While pools were underway SNK, a panel full of news for King of Fighters XV, and other SNK titles were up on the main stage at Mandalay Bay.
Samurai Showdown Is Receiving A Rollback Netcode Update
After four years of suffering with poor netcode Samurai Shodown will see a rollback netcode update in 2023. At the SNK panel at Evo 2022, Samurai Shodown developers confirm they’ll be implementing rollback netcode. Samurai Shodown, also known as Samurai Spirits in Japan is another SNK fighting game series...
Bridget Launches Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 2
Releasing a day after Evo Grand Finals, Bridget from Guilty Gear launches Season 2 for Guilty Gear -Strive-. The announcement came before the intense top 8 for Guilty Gear -Strive- at Evo 2022. The game’s producer Ken Miyauchi came onto the stage and introduced a new music video for the...
The Best Esports Games To Bet On
The esports betting scene is growing like never before, reaching tens of billion in revenue annually. Although not nearly as massive as the sports betting scene, the esports industry has been growing exponentially over the 21st century and has already established itself as a major player in the global betting world.
New Fatal Fury/Garou Title in Development
At Evo 2022, SNK teases that the newest Fatal Fury/Garou title is in development. The game will be a sequel to the 1999 arcade title Garou: Mark of the Wolves from SNK. It’ll also serve as the newest title in the Fatal Fury franchise. Returning After 23 Years. Fatal...
VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Aug. 12-19, 2022 From the presidential election in Kenya to the European Championship being held in Munich, Associated Press photographers were out capturing the moment. Rain fell in London after a long very dry period that continues in most of Europe, while the giant flower carpet in Brussels was displayed for the first time in almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ukrainian civilians were also killed by Russian rocket attacks. This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Gregorio Borgia. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
League of Legends K’Sante: Shuriman Tank Revealed
During the latest LoL Pls, a new champion roadmap was explained to viewers. It talked about the new Shuriman Top Laner, Aurelion Sol’s remake and some other champions on their way, including a new Darkin champion. To start off the section about upcoming champions they discussed the tank. The Shuriman Tank’s name was revealed, K’Sante will be making his way to League of Legends soon.
AXS TV Reveals Updated NJPW Programming Schedule
AXS TV PRESENTS A FRESH SLATE OF NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF MUSIC CITY MAYHEM HEADLINED BY JON MOXLEY VS EL DESPARADO IN A NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH ON AUGUST 18 AT 10 P.M. ET. Other Highlights Include KUSHIDA vs Former Tag Partner Alex Shelley, and...
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities so far.
Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression ?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 getting closer Blizzard announced a feature that fans of the title have been asking for. Overwatch 2 Cross Progression has now been officially announced. With the launch of cross-progression, players can now finally merge their multiple Overwatch accounts to carry progression and in-game cosmetics...
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
Marie Will Be Playable After a Decade in Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
After a decade of servicing as Skullgirls boss character, Marie “The Skullgirl” will be playable and the final character in the season 1 pass of Skullgirls: 2nd Encore. Skullgirls: 2nd Encore is the third version of the primarily 3v3 tag fighting game developed by Reverge Labs, and Autumn Games.
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Skins 2022 Leaked?
League of Legends was one of the first games to have detailed skins for their characters. The Riot skins team continues to push out new ones for fans every couple of weeks. Sometimes these skins feel like fillers and other times they are for major events. While they may not like it, with a company as big as Riot Games, leaks are going to happen. With that, here is the latest skin leak, League of Legends Spirit Blossom skins might be coming back in 2022.
Paris Eternal Drop Four Members From Overwatch League Roster
Just a day after their loss to the Vancouver Titans, the Paris Eternal have made drastic changes to their roster. On Monday August 15, the Paris Eternal announced the release of four members of their roseter – Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, Ilari “Vestola” Vestola, Arthur “dridro” Szanto and Emir “Kaan” Okumus. The announcement came as a shock to the Overwatch League audience as the four players helped the Eternal finish with a 8-8 record just a year ago. Now sitting at 1-13, the Paris Eternal felt as though a massive change was necessary for future success.
MultiVersus Season 1 Launch Time
Following a previous delay, the MultiVersus Open Beta officially launches its first season. Here’s when players can expect the MultiVersus Season 1 launch time. MultiVersus will be entering its maintenance mode on August 5 from 10 am to 11 am PDT as they roll out the season 1 patch. The patch will come in two parts. The second patch will be coming shortly afterward.
NJPW Announces Changes To Wrestle Kingdom Weekend
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making a return to tradition in 2023. During Thursday's G1 Climax 32 Finals, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be a one night event on January 4th in Tokyo Dome, with the New Year's Dash event returning on January 5th in Ota Ward General Gymnasium, both in Tokyo, Japan.
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
