Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Senate pauses its review of Andrew Warren’s suspension
The Florida Senate paused its review of State Attorney's Andrew Warren's suspension on Thursday.
mynews13.com
20 arrested, accused of election fraud, Gov. DeSantis says in Broward Co.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday in Broward County that 20 people across the state have been arrested and charged with election fraud. "This is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida," DeSantis said, adding it was punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay teacher says new curriculum trainings were ‘ultra-conservative’
A Tampa Bay teacher is speaking out about the recent curriculum trainings by the Florida Department of Education.
Local NAACP shares concerns over acting state attorney memo
The Hillsborough County NAACP said the shake-up at the state attorney's office has left the Black community with questions and concerns.
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
mynews13.com
UNF poll puts Fried ahead of Crist in governor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—A new University of North Florida poll puts Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist for Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial race. 1,624 registered Florida voters surveyed on topics including governor’s race and job approval ratings. Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in the lead against Fried and Crist, poll...
RELATED PEOPLE
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
cltampa.com
Tampa city council member, retired Hillsborough judge revoke endorsements for Jared Smith ahead of election
Over the past couple of weeks at least three local leaders, including a city councilman and a retired judge, have removed their endorsements for Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith, who is running for reelection in Group 37. The removal of endorsements come after Smith was found to have abused...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County non-profit makes over homes for people in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With many families struggling to make ends meet, a Pinellas County non-profit has stepped in to do something no one else is doing - turning houses into homes. The Pineapple Projects collects new and gently used furniture, bedding, tables & decor and transforms the houses of...
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
mynews13.com
The environment matters to just about everyone
With exceptions, voters and elected officials across the political spectrum — and of course, all along the tourist-packed I-4 corridor — find ways to past their frequent disagreements when it comes to protecting our state’s natural environment. Gov. DeSantis awarded more than $400 million in February for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
‘I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth’: Florida firefighter tells how he survived gator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face..."
usf.edu
Stetson professor calls Andrew Warren's suspension a 'rule of politics' instead of a rule of law
The suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. DeSantis is unprecedented in recent Florida history. That's according to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He says the closest example is when then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Aramis Ayala — who is now running...
Comments / 0