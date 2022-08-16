ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
mynews13.com

UNF poll puts Fried ahead of Crist in governor's race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—A new University of North Florida poll puts Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist for Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial race. 1,624 registered Florida voters surveyed on topics including governor’s race and job approval ratings. Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in the lead against Fried and Crist, poll...
fox13news.com

Pinellas County non-profit makes over homes for people in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With many families struggling to make ends meet, a Pinellas County non-profit has stepped in to do something no one else is doing - turning houses into homes. The Pineapple Projects collects new and gently used furniture, bedding, tables & decor and transforms the houses of...
Axios Tampa Bay

Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
mynews13.com

The environment matters to just about everyone

With exceptions, voters and elected officials across the political spectrum — and of course, all along the tourist-packed I-4 corridor — find ways to past their frequent disagreements when it comes to protecting our state’s natural environment. Gov. DeSantis awarded more than $400 million in February for...
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
