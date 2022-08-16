Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
U.S. barbecue was born in Virginia. And this podcast host is telling the world.
Deb Freeman is a food podcast superstar. The Norfolk native and Richmond-area resident hosts "Setting the Table," one of the country's highest-rated food podcasts.
Virginia’s State Board of Education delays overhaul of history standards in schools
The State Board of Education delayed action on standards that could overhaul the way schools teach history. It happened at the board’s first meeting since Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed new members, who now make up a majority.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
A Virginia man has been arrested on charges linking him to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
wina.com
Youngkin surprise visits state education board after George Washington, James Madison snafu
RICHMOND (WINA) – Governor Youngkin made a surprise visit to the Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond Wednesday after the Department of Education fixed a Standards of Learning snafu involving George Washington and James Madison. Both Governor Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday chastised the state education department after a Washington TV station reported a draft of the new history Standards of Learning, that are updated every seven years, omitted references to George Washington as “father of our country” and James Madison as “father of the constitution”.
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
Courthouse News Service
Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Suing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for defamation on Wednesday, a woman fired just weeks after she was hired as a deputy attorney general says the office falsely labeled her departure as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shoredailynews.com
Virginia Board of Ed to discuss eliminating calling George Washington the “Father of our Country”
Pictured: Washington Crossing the Delaware, Emanuel Leutze (1851) According to a report on WJLA.com, “from George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way on what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools.”. Every seven years, the Virginia Department...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review
The Virginia Board of Education is delaying its public hearings on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. The board’s schedule called for the mandated public hearings to occur […] The post Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Six minutes with Chris Runion: Republican, progressive talking to, not at, each other
Gotta give Chris Runion credit. He spent a good six minutes with me last night at the Rockingham County Fair talking local stuff. People don’t do this kind of thing that often these days. Runion, a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, told me he is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia is the birthplace of BBQ, mac and cheese, and a #1 food podcast
Debra Freeman believes more people need to know about the contribution African Americans have made to American cuisine. That's one reason why she helped create the "Setting the Table" podcast.
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
WTOP
Some Virginia lab schools could open by next fall
As early as next fall, college partnership laboratory schools — or “lab schools” — may be open for Virginia students. Aimee Guidera, the state’s secretary of education, laid out plans for bringing the schools to life during a meeting of the state board of education Wednesday.
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino
Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
WSET
Virginia's latest SOL results show continuing impact of pandemic, school closures
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education released the 2021-2022 Standard of Learning (SOL) results on Thursday. VDOE said results from SOL and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year reflect the continuing impact of prolonged school closures on student learning. VDOE...
How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm
In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wvtf.org
State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults
State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
Student debt eliminated for more than 7,000 Virginians misled by ITT Technical Institute
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, that more than 7,000 individuals across the commonwealth will be given federal student loan forgiveness as a result of ITT Technical Institute's misleading advertising.
Comments / 1