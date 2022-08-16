Read full article on original website
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
BET
Lizzo Is Figuring Out If She’s Ready ‘2 Be Loved’ In New Visual
Lizzo is trying to figure out if she’s ready for love in the visual for her new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”. The song serves as the second single to her fourth album Special which was released on July 15. The video shows the pop star...
papermag.com
PAPER Fashion: Madonna Diabla
Creative direction by Jess Cuevas / Art direction by Sakura Bready / Photography by Drew Escriva. In homage to Madonna's early '90s beauty portraits, creatives Jess Cuevas and. had Latina model Kim Cuevas channel the Queen of Pop through a series of intimate photos taken in Los Angeles with looks from Jeremy Scott's Moschino, all referencing some of her most iconic photos of the decade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
AOL Corp
Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’
Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album In A Sexy Body Suit
Lala Anthony stepped out for a 'Renaissance' themed party last night in a sexy body suit that we love!
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
The man who famously posed the question, "Can we talk for a minute?" is now opening up like never before. Beloved R&B singer Tevin Campbell, known for sultry '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and. recently appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast for an in-depth interview, discussing his life...
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
thesource.com
Beyoncé Celebrates Madonna Following “Break My Soul” Remix: “I’m So Grateful for You”
Following their collaboration on “THE QUEENS Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé sent Madonna her flowers, literally. Accompanying a rose bouquet, Queen Bey scribed a letter to The Material Girl. “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you, you have opened so many doors for...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.” Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for a New Song
On the heels of her newly released seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is set to deliver more music as she has now joined The Isley Brothers for a new song. With the collaboration, the two musical entities are reworking The Isley Brothers’ 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Earlier today, Ronald Isley shared a short and sweet preview of the forthcoming track on Instagram. In the preview, listeners can hear the Houston-born songstress opening the song’s first verse with the words: “oh, I believe you are a rainbow.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Apologizes To Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti's interview on Drink Champs sparked plenty of reactions across the internet. Though the interview was conducted in the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Gotti spilled the tea on his relationship with Ashanti, which was arguably the biggest takeaway from the interview. Ja Rule chimed in on the matter, as well as Fat Joe.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion
Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
Kelis Is Unbothered By The Removal Of ‘Milkshake’ From Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’
After Kelis began raising hell about "Milkshake" being interpolated on Beyoncé's Renaissance album without her knowledge or permission, it was removed from the track "ENERGY."
