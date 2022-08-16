ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

McKee to sign pair of bills geared towards behavioral health

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign a pair of bills that are geared towards investing in Rhode Island’s behavioral healthcare system Thursday. One of the bills will aim to better support students, putting a plan into place that would address academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Education
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee highlights budget to behavioral health in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee joined with local officials Thursday to highlight new legislative initiatives and budget investments to help the state’s behavioral health care system. The state is investing $170 million in Eleanor Slater Hospital over the next several years for renovations, construction, and a...
HEALTH
wgbh.org

Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?

You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts

Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
iheart.com

A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#K 12 Schools
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center

WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

10 charged in Massachusetts, Rhode Island fentanyl trafficking ring

BOSTON (WLNE) — The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 10 people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were charged for their alleged involvement in a fentanyl trafficking ring. Last month, law enforcement seized over 500 grams suspected fentanyl during the drug bust. Investigators identified Ortiz-Alcantara as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MassLive.com

Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Study names Massachusetts ‘best state to live in’

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s often wonderered what states are best in which to live and based on a new study, Bay State residents might be in the best place. On Monday, personal finance website WalletHub said Massachusetts was ranked number one on their “Best State to Live In” study after measuring dozens of metrics, including affordability, safety, quality of life, economy, and education and health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy