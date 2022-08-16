Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Florida man in apparent medical distress crashes car through beach crowd before hitting the water
A driver who apparently suffered a medical emergency crashed into beachgoers at Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon, a beach safety official told CNN.
Elderly man nearly hit by SUV slamming into his Huntington Beach home
A Huntington Beach homeowner would be dead if he hadn't gotten up to walk to the bathroom. "I had to get up and go to the little boys' room," said homeowner Edward Jollie. "Two, three, four, five seconds after that saw a car come through the house."Huntington Beach Jennifer Carey said the SUV slammed into the two-story home at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Paramedics took one driver to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Huntington Beach home. While the homeowner was home at the time of the crash and was not hurt, his home was declared uninhabitable by...
Father of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, speaks out
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old’s death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Woman who scared off a grizzly bear on a Montana camping trip was killed when it returned later and attacked her in her sleep, investigation finds
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in Ovando, Montana, last year. An investigation found that Lokan scared off the bear an hour before it came back and killed her. The report said Lokan declined an offer to stay in a hotel after she chased...
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
A 7-year-old California boy was struck and killed while walking through a crosswalk on Tuesday, officials said. Gabriel Garate wanted to play baseball, so he and his father, Francisco, decided to walk toward Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post News reported. They proceeded to walk across...
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
Rhode Island man arrested after driving around Providence with woman stuck on hood of car, police say
A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught on video driving around the city of Providence with a woman stuck on the hood of his car, a report says. Investigators believe the bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday after Keith Beard of Warwick crashed into the victim’s vehicle in the city’s downtown area, according to WPRI.
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Woman, 57, falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster after ‘slipping from her seat’ as cops probe death
A WOMAN has died after she plunged 26ft from a moving rollercoaster when she “slipped from her seat”. The 57-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Germany, when the tragedy happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday. The...
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California
At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
Alligator attacks 13-year-old girl at Florida boat ramp. She remains hospitalized
An alligator attacked a teenager at a popular Hardee County paddle boat ramp, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Specifics of the girl’s injuries were not released, but FWC officials described it as “a bite incident.”. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, “near...
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
