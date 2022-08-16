ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

CBS LA

Elderly man nearly hit by SUV slamming into his Huntington Beach home

A Huntington Beach homeowner would be dead if he hadn't gotten up to walk to the bathroom. "I had to get up and go to the little boys' room," said homeowner Edward Jollie. "Two, three, four, five seconds after that saw a car come through the house."Huntington Beach Jennifer Carey said the SUV slammed into the two-story home at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Paramedics took one driver to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Huntington Beach home. While the homeowner was home at the time of the crash and was not hurt, his home was declared uninhabitable by...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Riviera Beach, FL
Sunrise, FL
People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
The Independent

Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California

At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
WATSONVILLE, CA
LADbible

Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters

A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

